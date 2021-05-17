Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. May 12, 2021.
Editorial: Grassley/Ernst bills promote transparency in cost of college
If you listen closely, you might make out the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” being rehearsed by area high school bands as students prepare for graduation.
After super-weird junior and senior years, the Class of 2021 is gearing up for graduation and getting ready to move on. By now, most have an idea of what that next step looks like, and for the many students heading off to an institution of higher education, choosing the right school was a decision they labored over.
No doubt the most difficult piece of that decision was sorting out how to cover the ever-rising cost of college. Sometimes, even determining what that cost will be and how it compares to other colleges that a student is considering can be difficult to determine.
That’s why Iowa’s U.S. senators have introduced three bills that would make it easier for parents and students to understand the true cost of higher education. At the same time, the Student Loan Disclosure Modernization Act was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The measures put forth by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst focus on three key areas:
1) College websites are required to include a button labeled “net cost calculator,” though they aren’t always easy to find. Further, figuring out how to use the tool and whether the price it shows a user is accurate can be complicated. That’s why the senators are calling for a Net Price Calculator Improvement Act.
2) The next component, Understanding the True Cost of College Act, would require schools to use uniform terminology and a standard format when presenting students with financial aid offers. It’s not uncommon for current offers to come through with little delineation between what part is a loan and what part is a grant. Throw in work-study and scholarships, and it can be difficult to see the true cost and whether all the listed funding mechanisms are applicable for four years of school. This act would fix those issues.
3) The other piece is related to an area in which all young people can afford to increase their knowledge — financial literacy. The Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act would spell out not just the loan totals anticipated, but what repayment of those loans would look like. Under this measure, a borrower would be shown how payments will stack up against projected income and other expenses such as housing and health care. This process will give students a better grasp on the debt to which they are committing.
These changes come on the heels of Congress dismantling the parental nightmare that is the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid. What was once a daunting 108 questions has been cut down to one-third the size.
Cumulatively, these changes will make it easier for students and parents to make difficult decisions by allowing them to view the financials of each institution side by side in an apples-to-apples comparison.
Grassley has long been an advocate of transparency in government. Here’s an opportunity to shine a light on the costs of higher education and student debt so that parents and prospective college students can make informed decisions.
———
Des Moines Register. May 12, 2021.
Editorial: Has the push for ‘smaller’ government in Iowa reached the point where it’s too small to work?
Some politicians regularly advocate for “smaller, more efficient” government. This sound bite is rarely accompanied by details.
For example, they don’t explain what additional efficiency looks like. They don’t specify how dinky government must be to satisfy them.
Is it small enough when only a handful of state troopers are patrolling roads overnight? Or when Iowans must postpone funerals due to a backlog of autopsies? Or when social workers are too overloaded to spend time with at-risk children?
According to state data, Iowa’s executive branch (think human services, nursing home oversight, public safety, etc.) had 19,185 full-time employees in December 2010. That number had declined to 16,508 in December 2020.
So how will we know when an area of government has been starved to a breaking point?
The Iowa Department of Corrections may have reached that point.
Following several instances of inmates assaulting staff at Anamosa State Penitentiary, two state employees were killed while working there on March 23. Robert McFarland, 46, was a corrections officer. Lorena Schulte, 50, was a registered nurse.
Two inmates have been charged with murder. They were attempting to escape when they killed the staff in an act of “pure evil,” said corrections director Beth Skinner.
It’s impossible to know for sure whether more staff at work at the penitentiary on March 23 could have prevented this tragedy. But prison staffing levels deserve close scrutiny.
A Des Moines Sunday Register investigation by reporter Daniel Lathrop found the department has the fewest correctional officers guarding its prisons in decades — about 1,470 in 2020 compared with about 1,870 in 2000. The number of officers at Anamosa has declined from 273 to 208.
There is no defined ideal ratio of prisoners to corrections officers, though Iowa’s ratio is above the national average. Use of modern surveillance systems has reduced the need for workers in some instances. So it’s difficult to know the “right” number of staff. But we can’t ignore the conditions described by workers.
“You might have 80 inmates in your area, and you are the only person there all day long, and you close up for 20 minutes for dinner and then back to open up again,” said Mark Baker, who retired from Anamosa in 2018 after more than 30 years.
AFSCME Council 61, the union that represents many prison workers, has called on elected officials to fund about 230 vacant positions at the Department of Corrections.
That sounds reasonable, and Iowa has the money to do it.
In fact, Republicans controlling the Legislature and governor’s office say the state is in such great fiscal shape it can afford more tax cuts.
How about hiring more humans to perform the vital functions of government? People — not kiosks or electronic monitoring systems — are needed to unclog court dockets, check on the welfare of vulnerable people, ensure the state is complying with federal law, take phone calls from unemployed Iowans, and figure out how to responsibly spend stimulus money.
It is people who provide security and medical care in state prisons.
We need more of them. And they should be able to make it through a work day alive.
———
Quad City Times. May 16, 2021.
Editorial: An uncertain future
For years, Iowa lawmakers have dickered over how to fund the state’s mental health system. Funded for years by property taxpayers, it now appears the state may be taking over the system.
Senate Republicans and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds are proposing a plan that would shift funding from the property tax rolls to state coffers. The governor has said this change would lead to a more sustainable system, greater equity across the state and better care.
It’s not clear whether the plan, which is part of a larger tax overhaul, will pass muster with House Republicans. There is reluctance in that chamber to take such a step. But local budget and mental health officials tell us this: The new funding proposal would mean more money for the mental health region that includes Scott County.
That’s a good thing. For years, Scott County officials have complained about a lack of funding, and it wasn’t all that long ago that it cut funding for programs that helped people with disabilities because of it.
All this as the state was adding more requirements on local regional boards to ramp up services, including for children.
Lori Elam, chief executive of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, says the new money could pay for additional help for people in need.
“In terms of dollars, this bill is great for us,” she says.
Still, there is a catch – and it is the catch that troubles people like Elam.
Us, too.
The move would wholly cede funding control to the state legislature. As it is, the state caps property taxes in this area for mental health funding, which leaves the region short of what it needs. But shifting to state funding would, by and large, cut county boards and regional mental health organizations out of the financial picture. The state would control funding levels.
This is a tough pill to swallow. Even with enhanced funding, the fear is legislators might not continue to fund these services adequately; that someday the state might slash funding if times got tough, or their priorities were to change.
There’s plenty of reason to be nervous.
Iowa lawmakers aren’t shy about walking away from past promises.
Even now, in the very legislation that could change mental health funding, legislators are poised to walk away from their pledge to reimburse local governments for the property tax funds they’re losing because of the legislature’s 2013 commercial and industrial property tax cut. The “backfill,” as it’s called, was aimed at ensuring local governments they wouldn’t pay the price for the legislature’s actions.
Well, now they will be.
END
