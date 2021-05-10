Editorial Roundup: Iowa

It’s hard to justify a change as radical as paving the 35-year-old trail when there’s no groundswell calling for such a change, and in fact, the nearly 500 people who felt strongly enough to weigh in on a survey were pretty equally divided. That doesn’t feel like enough momentum to make an elaborate and expensive transition to a partially paved trail.

For the people who prefer to use a paved trail for bicycling or walking, we have good news: There are plenty in the area, not to mention the sidewalks lining nearly every street in town and running through nearly every park. Heritage Trail offers a unique surface for those who prefer the softer give of the trail, and there just aren’t other trails like it.

Proponents, including the county Conservation Board, suggest paving the trail would increase its use three- or four-fold. That projection comes in part from counts on the part of Heritage Trail that runs through the city, where usage is higher.

If the county’s portion of the trail were paved, the theory goes, then its usage would be boosted like the trails in the city. Maybe. Maybe not. Would three or four times more people prefer to head to a paved Heritage Trail than other trails? It’s hard to say.