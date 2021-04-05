Editorial Roundup: Iowa

(Cedar Rapids has 1,852; Ankeny has 1,999; and Council Bluffs has 1,526).

If you want to see a Broadway show, you can park your car two blocks from the Civic Center. You can ride your bike on trails or walk in downtown and not share air with others. Even the most densely populated neighborhoods in Iowa have plenty of space.

Reynolds could also try to capitalize on the latest back-to-the-land movement. Current and prospective Iowans should know they can enjoy an urban job through teleworking but actually live in the country, in tune with nature, close to the earth. (This could be a boon for small communities desperate for new residents to pay property taxes and shop on main street.)

Or live in the city, where many yards are big enough for gardening, a hobby that has drawn new fans during the pandemic. Iowa helps feed the world. You can feed your family with a garden.

In many states, people must build raised beds and haul in decent soil to make plants happy. Iowa boasts some of the world’s richest soil. Here, you can just grab a pitchfork or tiller.

Of course, if we want to sell people on our outdoor opportunities, we need to preserve and protect the outdoors. We need to clean up our filthy waterways.