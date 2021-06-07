Editorial Roundup: Iowa

In other words, it sounds as if the city is getting closer to providing details on an assessment program that for far too long has been more concept than reality.

We have high hopes for such an effort. Diversion programs work. Even the committee studying the Juvenile Detention Center options noted in its presentation that programs already in place have had an impact on keeping people out of detention.

Still, no formal announcement has been made by the City of Davenport yet. There also are questions about where these assessment services should be provided. Michael Guster, president of the NAACP in Davenport, talks about providing services at The Lincoln Center, where he says there is trust in the Black community.

To us, that sounds like an idea worth exploring.

Moving forward on an expansion of the Juvenile Detention Center, which now is only licensed for 18 beds, may be an option worth pursuing. Officials say that later this year, they will have to move kids now being held in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial out of that facility because of federal requirements. And, according to the committee, the average daily need rises above the current facility’s capacity. The committee included representatives from the county, the court system, as well as the NAACP and LULAC.