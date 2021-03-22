Editorial Roundup: Iowa

“The courtroom on Drake campus is a designated state courtroom, and the 5th Judicial District can have a trial there any time,” said Steve Foritano, director of the Trial Practicum. “We keep an eye out for a trial and may ask for it to be moved here. Judges recognize the value of the program for law students and are willing to participate.”

The value of this program was expanded from law students to all the rest of us when Drake selected the trial for State of Iowa v. Andrea Sahouri. The defendant was working for this newspaper covering a protest when she was arrested and charged with interference with official acts and failure to disperse.

In a typical year, Drake would livestream a trial to only a few students unable to attend in person. Some members of the public might show up on campus to watch.

This year the school opened access online free to anyone in the world to watch the trial. It had 7,700 unique views of the proceedings, including from the United Kingdom and Germany.

Those of us watching quickly realized this was not an episode of “Law & Order.”

It was better.

More of this transparency should come to courtrooms