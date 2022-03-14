Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. March 13, 2022.

Editorial: Exurban growth around Des Moines can be cheered, but remember all Iowans’ needs

Developments that contribute to an Iowa that retains current residents and attracts new ones should be applauded.

Maybe it’s time to embrace urban sprawl.

Planners and other experts often have resisted persistent, uncontrolled marches of residential and then commercial development farther and farther away from city centers.

The complaints are many and familiar: Sprawl increases driving and reliance on expensive, polluting vehicles. Governments can struggle to provide new infrastructure that meets the pace of development. Those in growing suburbs end up providing duplicative, and therefore wasteful, public services. Valuable farmland should not be constantly churned into cookie-cutter neighborhoods.

In central Iowa as in the rest of the nation, for 70-odd years now people have been voting with their feet. It might be more helpful for policymakers to celebrate the positives and acknowledge at the outset the challenges of mitigating the downsides.

In the Des Moines area, the transformation of Dallas County has been the top headline in demographics for decades now. But, as recent reporting by the Register’s Kim Norvell reminds us, other counties around Polk have had notable population leaps, too, all of which shouldn’t obscure how many Polk and Dallas county hamlets, once places where drivers would briefly ease off the gas while passing through, are now burgeoning exurbs.

That’s great. Many people clearly love living in Bondurant, Van Meter, Elkhart, Norwalk, Huxley and other cities. Families can enjoy larger properties and stay closer to nature. Many bemoan the decline of rural Iowa towns, but exurbs might be able to capture some of that aesthetic. And a large proportion of residents don’t have to drive to Des Moines — they might work at the Amazon facility in Bondurant, or, even more likely, they might have discovered over the past two years that their profession doesn’t require a full-time presence in an office.

This editorial board has cautioned before against wanton expansion of development. But the conditions that prompted our concerns have changed since the beginning of this century. Des Moines has proved it can attract people downtown to live and play despite suburban and exurban growth.

Beyond that, we now advocate having less farmland in production and setting aside more land for flood-reducing wetlands and soul-inspiring outdoor recreation. A true regional water utility is months from coming into being, showing that hard work can overcome the tendency toward redundant infrastructure and government. Workplace changes should continue to reduce some of the need to drive.

“Too many Iowans tend to think of our state as unchanging,” we wrote in 1991 while advocating conscious action to improve quality of life in the state. “They think of an Iowa as it existed 30 or 40 years ago, and say it’s fine the way it is.” Thirty years later, the landscape has shifted again.

An Iowa where many families can be part of smaller communities, remain close to nature and enjoy accessible urban amenities is an Iowa that will retain current residents and attract new ones.

That is not to say that life is idyllic in the rings around the metro area, and neither is it to ignore long-running inadequate attention to the quality of life for Iowans who earn less, perhaps far less, than the median income, who lack the means to buy a lot in Cumming, who might not have a car, who live in a food desert.

Affordable housing is an acute need across the region, and each city large and small must do its fair share to offer decent places to live for low-wage workers and others struggling to make ends meet. That can’t be just Des Moines’ job.

Public transit poses some particularly daunting questions. Funding for the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority was a perennially contentious issue before the pandemic, and ridership remains down. DART has made some smart moves toward less bus use and more on-demand services and partnerships with ride-sharing companies, but it’s not obvious how to viably make public transit more useful to all metro-area residents.

Ensuring that Iowa attends to the needs of all its residents, not just the affluent, is a shared task, for government at all levels, businesses, nonprofits, charities and individuals. The changing character of metro areas is not itself an impediment to trying to accomplish that work.

Bring on the sprawl.

Dubuque Telegraph-Herald. March 9, 2022.

Editorial: Spring ahead, then let’s never ‘fall back’

If there’s something lucky about 2022, maybe this will be the year we end the not-so-small annoyance that is daylight saving time.

But don’t look for it to happen this week. So consider yourself reminded — if you have ever thought there aren’t enough hours in a day to get everything done, this weekend will be even worse. Before bed Saturday or when we rise Sunday, we need to set the clocks ahead.

Yes, March 13 marks the annual occasion in which we all try to remember how to reset the clock on our vehicle’s dashboard, the microwave, the coffeemaker, the stove and every other device that doesn’t automatically update. It’s time to “spring forward,” as they say. Daylight saving time is about to start, setting off our biannual changing-of-the-clocks ritual.

All across the land people will ask themselves, why do we do this again?

It’s a good question. New studies suggest that beyond being a change without much positive impact, messing with our sleep cycles is a downright bad idea. It’s time for federal legislation to end this practice. And this could be the year it gets traction.

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce is meeting today to discuss whether the idea of switching back and forth is obsolete.

Bipartisan legislation is moving through both houses of Congress, introduced by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the Senate, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round. Such a move requires Congress to amend the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

It would be one thing if there were economic or energy savings in daylight saving time. But there is none. In 2005, before daylight saving time was extended by three weeks to save more of whatever it is we’re supposed to be saving, the Department of Energy released a detailed report.

Department of Energy officials noted that, while people use less energy (household lights) when there is evening daylight, exactly the same amount of daylight was pulled from the morning, requiring more household lighting then. Imagine that.

Even worse, daylight saving time isn’t a zero sum game.

The impact can be seen in all sorts of circumstances, and the effects are always detrimental — largely related to the disruption in the sleep cycle. The concerns raised are so great, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine last month called for ending the practice of moving clocks forward and back.

The academy’s research showed serious health risks associated with the time change transition, including increased prevalence of adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders and motor vehicle crashes.

A study at University of Colorado found vehicular fatalities increased by nearly 6% during the week of the time change in spring when we lose an hour of sleep.

Medical errors were another factor the American Academy of Sleep Medicine pointed toward, noting an 18% uptick of such errors during the same time span.

A study by the Journal of Neuroscience, Psychology and Economics found a strong correlation between the time shift and students scoring lower on standardized tests.

This year, Congress should end the practice of setting clocks forward and back each year, sticking with either daylight saving time or regular time year-round.

Quad-City Times. March 8, 2022.

Editorial: An awful report card

Once again, Iowa got its report card for pollution in its rivers and lakes, and the news wasn’t good.

It was awful.

According to a Department of Natural Resources draft report, more than half of Iowa’s rivers and lakes are “impaired,” to use the more clinical word to describe the state of our waterways. “Polluted” would be the more accurate term.

A total of 594 water bodies were impaired and in need of remediation. Of our rivers, 56% were in that category; a full 67% of lakes and reservoirs are.

Another 157 water bodies were deemed impaired but an improvement plan isn’t required, or one has already been completed. Only 48 water bodies were de-listed.

This is an embarrassment, and it doesn’t get the attention it deserves from policymakers. But, why would it? When you’re trying to lure people and industry to the state, you’re not going to tell them your waters are fouled.

It matters, though. We guarantee you that people care.

For a state that supposedly is trying to boost its competitiveness, this is one area it has overlooked.

Locally, Scott County is home to several creeks on the list of impaired waterways that need to be fixed: Spencer, Crow, Stafford, Robin and Candlelight. Add to that the Mississippi River. (Duck, Goose and Silver creeks are in that second category of impairment.)

To get on the impaired list means that waterways don’t meet water quality standards for their intended use, whether it be recreation, drinking, fishing, etc.

This isn’t a new problem, of course. Every two years, the DNR issues this report and it looks much the same.

Some of the creeks in Scott County have been on the impaired list for more than a decade. And Iowa has long known that its rivers and lakes are polluted.

In Scott County, most are on the list because of bacteria. Bacteria is the biggest factor cited across the state for streams and rivers, followed by fish kills. Animal waste is a big culprit in this area. And regulation, environmentalists say, is too forgiving.

Algae blooms are a big culprit for lakes and reservoirs.

Fixing this problem is an expensive proposition, too, and Iowans know it. Twelve years ago, more than 60% of voters approved a constitutional amendment to create a trust fund to pay for improvements to water quality and recreation.

At the time, people were told it would mean an increase in the sales tax. But since then, state lawmakers have ignored the voters and failed to act, even as a broad coalition of interests have pushed for them to do so.

The trust fund, and an increase in the sales tax to fund it, remain popular. Two years ago, a Des Moines Register poll said that 57% of Iowans backed the increase, while only 37% opposed.

Yet, lawmakers do next to nothing.

A few years ago, the Legislature devoted some funding to water quality, but all agreed it was wholly insufficient to the task.

Unfortunately, this year’s Legislature made it tougher to fix the problem. The recently approved revamp to the state’s tax system will drain the state of a lot of resources that could have gone to help.

In some parts of the state, people are willing to take this on. Polk County voters approved a bond referendum last year to pay for water quality and recreation projects. And most of Dubuque County voters also cast ballots in favor of a similar effort. (But because 60% approval was required, the referendum failed in Dubuque. Still, you can see voters there care about water quality.)

We think most Iowans care about the state’s rivers and lakes. And we think the next time that people see their state lawmaker they ought to simply ask this: Do you care that more than half of Iowa’s waterways are impaired. Then, follow it up with this: Why aren’t you doing anything about it?

These kinds of report cards shouldn’t be shrugged off. If Iowa’s schoolkids brought these grades home, they’d have to stay after class. Or repeat a grade. We think Iowa legislators should be held to the same standard.

Iowa should fix this problem for no other reason than because the people who live here deserve it. But policymakers also ought to realize if they’re going to truly compete for people and business, for tourism and growth, they must act as well. It is far past time for Iowa to get serious and clean up its rivers and lakes.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0