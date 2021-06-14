Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. June 11, 2021.

Editorial: OK, zoomer, time to get a vaccine

Last week, on June 4, the TH published a story explaining that young adults were lagging behind other local demographic groups in the percentage of their cohort vaccinated for COVID-19.

Also on June 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reacted to a new study showing that nearly one-third of teenagers hospitalized with COVID-19 during a surge of cases early this year required intensive care, while 5% required mechanical ventilation.

While hospitalizations were leveling off for the 65 and older crowd in March and April, thanks to vaccines, there was an uptick in the rates of adolescents and teens getting extremely ill during that time. CDC and other experts are concerned about the potential for severe disease in young people, given what they saw this spring.

Last week’s data showed that just about 34% of people age 16 to 29 were vaccinated in Dubuque County. For the 65 and older crowd, the percentage is above 90. Here’s an instance where millennials and Gen Z really do need to listen to boomers — Get your shot.