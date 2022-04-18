Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. April 15, 2022.

Editorial: Sex trafficking sentencing indicative of larger problem

Two months ago, when law enforcement executed a two-day sting operation in Dubuque netting 11 arrests for prostitution, there were those who questioned the effort.

What happens between two consenting adults shouldn’t be a crime, some thought. Was an elaborate sting that nets local men interested in paying for sex really a top law enforcement priority?

As Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said at the time, the sting was more than that. The operation was meant to delve into the world of sex trafficking. The arrests — which sent shockwaves through the greater Dubuque community — drew attention to that larger issue. Websites selling sexual services also are tied to human trafficking.

Law enforcement officials long have been aware of human trafficking in this area. Infiltrating those circles and saving potential victims can be a difficult code to crack. Stings like the one held earlier this year sent a significant message to anyone going out looking for these services that there is the potential to be caught and arrested.

For further evidence, consider the case of a Manchester, Iowa, man recently sentenced to 45 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Darrius D. Redd, 33, of Manchester, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking an adult victim by force, fraud and coercion; facilitation of prostitution; and distribution of a controlled substance to a person younger than 21.

Court documents state that Redd met the victim, who was a college student, at a gas station in February 2020. He used deceptive and coercive tactics, as well as physical force, to compel the victim to engage in sex acts in exchange for money, the evidence showed. He gave his victim controlled substances and, when she was high, had her remove her clothes and engage in sex acts with him, filming those sex acts as leverage over her. He told her that she owed him a fee of $2,500 that she could work off through engaging in commercial sex acts. He then trafficked the victim in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive and surrounding areas of Iowa. He posted advertisements for paid sex acts with the victim and other women on an escort website.

Further, evidence shows Redd trafficked or attempted to traffic multiple women, targeting vulnerable and broken women, and had boasted about doing so for years.

When local law enforcement investigates sex-for-hire websites, this is the kind of criminal activity they are trying to arrest.

Dubuque Community School District officials learned a lot during the pandemic.

Forced to quickly adapt to online and hybrid learning options, administrators, teachers and staff became quick studies in connecting with students virtually. No doubt the process came with trial and error. But district personnel soon realized that the online model actually worked better for some kids. Meeting students where they are through online learning became a possibility worth further exploring by district officials.

Now, after two years of pivoting and adjusting to new methods, the school district has the official accreditation to continue to offer online education. Challenging times can forge valuable lessons and sharpen the ability to adapt. Dubuque Community Schools embraced those lessons and created a new opportunity. The benefits begin with local students and families who prefer a virtual schooling option and extend to a broader community that could see students from outside the area attending remotely. That such interest has already been expressed is a testament to the quality education Dubuque Community Schools provide.

Kudos to the school board and district officials for seeking this opportunity to provide a new pathway tailored to student needs.

This week, the Platteville Common Council took action to set in motion some recognition of a local greenspace steeped in regional history.

The council agreed Tuesday to submit to the state an application for a historic marker recognizing Indian Park for its historic past. The plot of land is said to have been a Native American burial ground, established by town founder John Rountree with ties to both the pro-slavery and anti-slavery factions of town and, to this day, serves as the final resting place of cholera victims from the 1850s.

The application is the culmination of efforts by local residents who formed the Friends of Indian Park to research and document the location’s history. Residents Laurie Graney, Kristal Prohaska and Terry Burns led the voluntary effort seeking the recognition. First, the group worked with the Common Council; Platteville Parks, Forestry and Recreation Commission; and Platteville Historic Preservation Commission and got the state to designate the park as a cemetery.

Without significant archaeological research, the group hasn’t been able to conclusively prove any Indigenous connection to the land, but based on historical descriptions of the land, it does bear similarities to other mound and burial sites. Still, the group hopes to preserve the land, share its history and continue to research the stories the land bears.

It’s great to see city leaders working with this grass-roots effort to memorialize a piece of community history. Here’s to the volunteers that worked hard to make sure the stories of the past are not forgotten.

Des Moines Register. April 17, 2022.

Editorial: Whatever it takes, cut the red tape hurting refugees

Our execution has not matched our intention. Period. Excuses and explanations serve only to illuminate what corrections are needed, and quickly.

The tale of Gov. Bob Ray opening Iowa’s doors to Southeast Asian refugees nearly half a century ago is told and re-told and re-re-told reverently. But quick tellings of the story can leave an impression that Ray made an announcement and snapped his fingers and thousands of people magically, instantly, had new homes in Iowa.

Of course, that is not how it happened. Iowans, including leaders in government, religious groups and nonprofits, worked hard together so that their execution could equal their noble intention.

Some refugees from Afghanistan who escaped threats to their lives for helping the American military have come to the Des Moines area only to be unable to access food, jobs or schooling or make any long-range plans for their families, the Register has reported. Apples-to-apples comparisons from then to now are complicated; mechanisms for helping arriving refugees are among myriad things that have changed since the 1970s, when no national resettlement agency existed.

But the heartbreaking stories Afghan families are sharing from extended stay hotels — their children going without food for days, long stretches with no connection with caseworkers — show that our execution has not matched our intention. Period. Excuses and explanations serve only to illuminate what corrections are needed, and quickly, to help people already here and to be prepared should some of the millions fleeing Ukraine land in Iowa.

Resettlement agency workers and others helped the editorial board better understand what has gone awry.

How it usually works

Usually, the resettlement process begins before people are brought into the United States. Processing includes gathering personal information, background checks, health checks and security clearances. At the same time, the State Department is reviewing cases to determine where to send individuals and families, giving priority to locations with family ties or places where friends reside.

“Then they’re looking at things like, is there a local, ethnic community, language community?” said Nick Wuertz, director of immigrant refugee community services at Lutheran Services in Iowa, also called LSI. “Does the organization that’s providing resettlement services on the ground have a staff member that speaks that language? If the family has a disability or unique health care needs, does that community have the resources they need to adequately serve them?”

Every week, the State Department reviews cases with the nine national resettlement agencies. Case details such as a refugee name, date of birth, health history and employment history are passed to local agencies, which then indicate whether they can accept a case.

If possible, travel arrangements are made, usually weeks and sometimes months in advance, which gives the accepting agency time to secure long-term housing and furnish it. The time is also spent planning the services the person or family will need, such as job placement, school enrollment, English instruction, transportation services and more.

How it worked this time

On average, in the past 40 years, the U.S. has admitted about 90,000 refugees a year, though the average reflects considerable spikes and dips. Over 300 agencies nationwide assist with resettlement. During the Trump administration, however, admissions plummeted, and over 100 agencies closed. Some ethnic groups were outright excluded. The cap on refugees admitted was reduced to 15,000, the lowest figure in the past 40 years.

So when more than 76,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, there were fewer agencies to handle them in an accelerated time frame. Agencies initially were told they would have a year to resettle the refugees.

“I can’t remember when, exactly, this got communicated to us,” Wuertz said. “Maybe November. But we’re told that the Department of Defense had decided that they wanted to shut down, you know, basically get people off all of these eight bases by the middle of February.”

With fewer agencies, less staff, less placement time, and practically no information on the refugees themselves, such as educational background, employment history, health care needs, and so on, agencies scrambled to prepare.

“Basically from the middle of December to the middle of February is when we received 150 people here in Des Moines,” Wuertz said. “Arrivals were happening at one point seven days a week.”

Despite all the hurdles, Wuertz said he feels there have been some wins. Employers such as Electrical Power Products and Dee Zee, an auto accessory manufacturer, have provided jobs and have been understanding of start date delays. Medical facilities such as Broadlawns Medical Center and Blank Children’s Hospital have helped with health screenings. Airbnb covered a significant amount of housing costs in the first few months. Caseworkers have put in a lot of overtime, and staff and volunteers have taken refugees grocery shopping, to doctor appointments, and more.

What needs to change for the future

Last month, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa “stands ready to help receive Ukrainian refugees.”

But are we really?

Agencies are still working hard to address the needs of the Afghan refugees, and one of the biggest needs is permanent housing.

“I think that that’s really an important component of resettlement,” said Dylanna Grasinger, senior field office director at the local U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants office. “Having that home you can welcome folks into, and when that piece is missing, it’s difficult. It puts more challenges into other processes.”

Without permanent housing, it’s hard to arrange employment or transportation, enroll children in school or help refugees settle into communities because it could all change again.

A state spokesman told KCRG in Cedar Rapids this month that work already underway will help secure housing and allow the state’s refugee bureau to provide better assistance.

In addition to these shorter-term needs, Congress must pass an adjustment act that provides a path to legal permanent residence for Afghans who otherwise could face deportation two years after arriving.

In reminiscences after Ray’s death in 2018, former advisers including Kenneth Quinn and Richard Gilbert described the Republican governor’s personal involvement in initiatives such as Iowa SHARES, a fundraising campaign to help starving and ill Cambodians as they fled a genocidal regime in their home country. Asians who came to Iowa also got help from volunteer sponsors.

Governments simply must clear away bureaucratic obstacles. At the least, caseworkers must have enough support to allow them to stay in daily or near-daily contact with refugees and give them realistic updates and reassurances.

When it comes to the mechanics of providing for day-to-day needs, “people often deflect that to the federal government,” Wuertz said.

“But I do really feel like it is time for Iowa — I would love to see Iowa, as a state, kind of step up its game.”

Quad-City Times. April 17, 2022.

Editorial: Reward long-term energy ideas

President Joe Biden came to Iowa last week and granted a request that his political adversaries (and friends) in the state have been relentlessly pursuing: Full-year sales of E15 ethanol.

At an appearance Tuesday at an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa, Biden announced the EPA would issue an emergency waiver lifting the government’s summertime ban in the hopes that it will help a bit with gas prices – and send a message to the public that he hears their concerns over rising inflation and gas prices, and that he is doing something about it.

It’s pretty easy to see the appeal of such a move for a president whose approval rating, especially in red state Iowa, is pretty low.

However, if you read the range of commentary about the move afterward, the gist you got was that this won’t make much difference to prices at the pump – and in some ways it could have some offsetting impacts on the American pocketbook. Among the claims:

• E15 sales are only available at a tiny fraction of filling stations, so most people won’t be able to buy it anyway;

• The 10-cent benefit the administration says will result on average is small compared with how much prices have gone up already. Currently, prices are about $1 per gallon higher in Iowa than a year ago;

• To the extent ethanol sales increase, it will be bad for climate change;

• The greater E15 sales resulting from this move will actually push food prices higher by making grain more expensive.

Some of these claims are debatable. Either way, we don’t think the president’s move is likely to move the needle all that much, whether in terms of prices or his approval rating. But then, we could say much the same for most other politicians out there floating short-term ideas on how to help – and to show they care.

These include plans to issue rebate checks or, in the case of Illinois last weekend, a move to delay implementation of a planned 2.2-cent increase in the state’s gas tax, one of a package of election-year tax cuts lawmakers signed off on. (Legislators also unfortunately passed language to require filling station owners install large signs at the gas pumps announcing the delay. It’s our hope that somebody challenges this in court.)

We, like most people, hope gas prices come down soon. Rising prices ripple through the economy. But if there’s going to be a political payoff related to gas prices, we hope it goes to policymakers who offer the best ideas to create long-term solutions to improve fuel economy, diversify and boost alternative energy sources, lessen reliance on fossil fuels and find ways for Americans to conserve.

These are some of the real long-term answers to our energy woes.

Every few years, it seems, we go through a gas price shock, so we know there will be more down the road. News reports say prices are the highest now since 2014, which was just eight years ago. And, according to AAA, we haven’t even hit the record high for Iowa. That was in the summer of 2008.

So, yes, we’ll go through price increases again. And we expect to hear then from politicians offering short-term ideas to help out.

But what this country needs is a long-term strategy. That includes buy-in from state policymakers in Des Moines, who need to understand that automakers are shifting quickly to move toward electric vehicles, even as our Legislature stays in park.

In sum, President Biden’s move to allow for year-round sales of E15 will provide a small benefit to motorists and a larger help to the ethanol industry in Iowa. We hope that voters remember that. Biden has been accused to ignoring ethanol. He clearly is not. But, whether it’s Biden or any other politician, we hope that voters will mostly focus on the big picture.

A meaningful, long-term benefit for Americans would be for policymakers on all levels to come together and fashion an energy strategy for this country that deals with the near-term danger of climate change while diversifying our portfolio of energy sources, so the next time we experience a shock in gas prices, we won’t be so vulnerable.

Those are the real steps worth rewarding at the ballot box.

