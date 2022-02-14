Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Feb. 13, 2022.

Editorial: Ethanol has been a boon for Iowa’s economy. But it’s time to pivot and figure out what’s next

What one word do other Americans associate the most with 21st-century Iowa? The possible answers certainly include “ethanol.”

The biofuels research and production boom that took off in the 2000s was transformational for Iowa’s agricultural economy. Iowans could rightfully take pride in the farmers, agribusiness people, scientists and investors who built a homegrown industry that lessened the nation’s reliance on foreign oil.

Ethanol wasn’t a new idea, but large-scale use of corn for a domestically made gasoline blend meant huge new markets for crops and potential benefits for the environment. It also catalyzed hopes that research could produce even bigger things, such as cellulosic-ethanol production methods that could use plants grown on land not suitable for food production.

The largest ambitions haven’t been achieved, however, and biofuels’ warts have become only more prominent. That is hardly a revelation — scientists and other experts have pointed for years to such problems as overproduction’s devastating cost to water quality and the industry’s inability to wean itself from tax credits and other artificial incentives.

And now, it’s difficult to credibly dispute that electric vehicles are the “next big thing.”

But neither of the main political parties in Iowa is acting on that message. Rather than using the state’s pocketbook and policies to push for ideas on what should come next for the state’s farmland and biofuels workforce, Democrats and Republicans seem poised to make the first bill they send to Gov. Kim Reynolds this year a measure promoting biodiesel and requiring gas stations to install pumps that can dispense higher blends of ethanol.

Perhaps a case could be made that interfering in retailers’ market choices is worth the expense to help support farmers and producers during a transition away from an economy so reliant on biofuels. But that certainly wasn’t the message lawmakers delivered on the House floor and in the Senate Agriculture Committee this past week.

“House Democrats support renewable fuels, we always have, we always will, and we absolutely support Iowa’s ethanol industry,” said Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton.

Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, thanked President Joe Biden “for his commitment to renewable fuels.” Observers of Iowa’s presidential caucuses could be forgiven for concluding that ethanol is the only issue on which voters vet candidates.

“This bill is about doing what Iowans do, and that’s supporting Iowans,” said Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan. “It helps make corn and soybeans worth more dollars.”

“This suburban legislator is also proud to stand with Iowa farmers,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights.

Ten representatives voted against House File 2128, seven Republicans and three Democrats. The Senate committee moved the bill forward without dissent.

Instead of tossing more eggs into the biofuels basket — including both this bill and the wrongheaded proposals to crisscross carbon pipelines all over the state — Iowa and its leaders would be better served to figure out what comes after ethanol.

The state won’t be able to use its own laws and influence in Congress to perpetuate the “need” for biofuels forever. We have to find another way.

Reynolds tweeted Thursday that Biden “is again pouring taxpayer dollars into EV charging stations while ignoring a readily-available renewable energy source grown here in IA. This is why we need increased access to E15.”

In 2007, we would have applauded her. In 2022, this sentiment is myopic. We need to pivot and, at the very least, talk about when and how to rip off the Band-Aid.

Numerous hard questions need answers. What can soften the blow of a seemingly inevitable reduction in demand for corn and soybeans? How can monocultured farmland be restored to greater soil health? How can we avoid falling into “greenwashing” traps and prioritize real environmental benefits over profit-making?

We’re confident Iowa’s farmers, agribusiness people, scientists and investors can think, work, experiment and innovate their way to finding the answers.

But Iowans cannot afford for their elected officials to avoid those questions in favor of propping up bottom lines until the bottom falls out.

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Feb. 13, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa must Invest in state parks and keep rangers on site

Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart’s bill proposing to use federal aid to shore up state park infrastructure would be a sound use of American Rescue Act funds. Having park personnel live on site provides an added layer of attention and protection that shouldn’t be diminished.

The tradition of having rangers and other state park personnel live on site has been on the chopping block, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials recently announcing the eviction of such employees from their state-owned homes. Covering needed repairs to the structures would cost close to $1 million, and DNR officials decided evicting the employees would be better than fixing the homes.

That’s shortsighted.

Having a presence on location serves these treasured resources well. Without a ranger on site, law enforcement would have to respond to more calls at the parks, often from some distance away. In the event of a crime, an accident, a medical emergency or even a power outage, rangers on site are able to respond much more quickly than law enforcement in these remote areas.

About one-third of the state’s parks, preserves and forests have a housing facility for personnel. In those cases, it becomes a nice perk to attract employees in this tight labor market.

Park Ranger Jason Gilmore, who lives at Bellevue State Park and also works at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, is one of the employees being told to move out. Both areas experienced marked increases in use during the pandemic that haven’t subsided.

Statewide, more than 16 million people and 818,000 campers visited Iowa’s state parks in the year ending June 30, 2020. As Isenhart notes, “Taking care of those facilities and the people who work there should be a top state priority.”

Isenhart’s bill would create a Safe Park Infrastructure Fund with $20 million of the funds the state received from the federal COVID-19 relief package. Of that, $4 million would be designated for the repair and renovation of those 23 facilities that house personnel at state parks.

That would be a great way to use this non-recurring revenue to address non-recurring expenses. Other ideas the state is considering would use this one-time windfall to reduce taxes or on expenses that are recurring. Doing either puts the state in a bad position when the surplus is depleted. Plus, this kind of investment in the state park houses would go a long way toward ensuring Iowa continues to get top-notch personnel to serve these treasured resources.

For years, Iowa officials have slashed funding directed toward state parks. Now the state is sitting on a $1.24 billion general fund surplus. During the past two years, our state parks have proven to be wildly popular among Iowans and visitors. Isenhart’s proposed measure makes sense for Iowa.

Let’s invest in Iowa parks to keep them strong for the future — and do it now when the state has the money to spend.

Quad-City Times. Feb. 13, 2022.

Editorial: Four years later, unfair funding gap persists

Four years ago, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that backers said would finally put Iowa on the path to ridding itself of a funding inequity that wasn’t fair to some districts, like Davenport.

The $175 gap in the amount of authorized funding between the best-treated districts in the state and many others became a big deal in the Quad-Cities.

The fight over the gap led the Davenport district to unwisely flout state law; it put the district in a financial hole and, eventually, led to the state taking control.

Thankfully, conditions are better now, and we hope the state will relinquish control soon to the locally elected school board, many of whom came after the battle.

But what of that $175 gap? Even amid the district’s missteps, nobody ever agreed the funding gap was fair. District leaders were right that we weren’t being treated fairly. If it was fair, the state Legislature wouldn’t have passed legislation moving toward a fix, nor would the governor have signed it.

We checked the other day where things stood and were told by the Urban

Education Network that the gap had fallen to $145.

Not much progress, huh?

To be clear, the money at stake is a small part of the overall funding pie for schools, but what the heck, equitable treatment should be the goal here. And when you add it up over the years, the inequity has amounted to millions of dollars.

Unfortunately, Republicans who control the Legislature are taking their sweet time fixing this problem, even as they seem eager to funnel public tax dollars to private schools.

The House’s basic state aid bill that passed Thursday (which provided a paltry 2.5% increase amid a 7.5% inflation rate) only included $5 toward closing the $145 gap. The Senate bill under consideration is a little bit better, putting $10 toward the gap. But its basic state aid amount – the most important piece because of the larger dollars involved – is even less than the House’s amount. On balance, the House legislation, along with a smaller supplemental bill, would probably be preferable, even if it does take minimal steps to close the per pupil equity gap.

Such is the way of education funding these days. Giving hardly anything with one hand and very little with the other. Do the math. At $10 per year, we’re on track to close the equity gap in about 14 years. At $5 per year, it takes nearly 30 years to fix the problem.

In other words, mom and dad, if you’ve got a 5th grader going to Davenport schools, your grandkids will be ready to graduate high school before the Legislature gets the job done.

Doesn’t seem fair, does it? According to district advocates, the governor’s budget didn’t even include funding for the inequity.

Davenport school leaders made mistakes in fighting for equal funding, but the kids and parents who flocked to meetings and the state capitol, and who begged for better treatment, had their hearts in the right place. And they were right to say their schools deserved to be treated the same as others in the state. Lawmakers love to say they’re all about listening to parents, but what about these folks? They’re still waiting.

These days, education is a hot topic at the state capitol. But when it comes to providing enough money to pay the ever-rising cost to educate the vast majority of our kids, the legislators in charge have earned a failing grade. (On Thursday, House Democrats supported an amendment to raise the basic state aid amount by 5% and add $10 to the per pupil inequity. Predictably, it was voted down. The Urban Education Network, which represents some of Iowa’s larger school districts, including Davenport and Bettendorf, proposed a 5% increase.)

A week ago, we pointed out that the private school voucher bill that is moving ahead included a pot of money to help small school districts deal with the financial harm this plan will undoubtedly cause. None of those districts are in the QuadCities.

We also asked why any legislator would go along with this plan unless the districts he or she represents got the same deal.

We pose that question again. Meanwhile, we think these legislators ought to work harder to close the existing per pupil equity gap. Four years ago, we started down this road, but we haven’t made much progress since then – and the road ahead doesn’t look promising.

