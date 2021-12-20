Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Dec. 19 2021.

Editorial: After a rare change at the top for the Iowa Cubs, metro leaders need to look out for a local gem’s future

A telling moment came near the end of a recent Des Moines City Council discussion about plans to upgrade Principal Park, the city-owned downtown baseball stadium where the minor league Iowa Cubs play.

The ballpark was rebuilt in the early 1990s, back when it was called Sec Taylor Stadium, in an expensive project that included the city borrowing money and suburbs chipping in, since the Cubs attract visitors from throughout the region.

The precise terms of the financing 30 years back were escaping the current mayor, the city manager, the city attorney or the six City Council members. One man did have some specifics at his fingertips. That institutional memory resided with Sam Bernabe, Iowa’s general manager since 1986, who after coming to the lectern brought council members up to speed as they pondered spending plans for today’s round of improvements.

Bernabe’s longevity is but one reflection of the uncommon stability the I-Cubs and central Iowa have mutually enjoyed. Des Moines’ professional baseball history stretches back well over a century; the city has been host to a top-level farm club since 1969 and has been the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate since 1981. Even before Major League Baseball took over and overhauled the entire minor league structure last year, teams frequently changed their affiliation, their home cities and their ownership. But Des Moines has benefited from several constants for over 20 years: The Cubs, one of the nation’s best attendance figures, and the Greater Des Moines Baseball Co., headlined by local businessman Michael Gartner.

A few weeks after Bernabe’s recitation, Gartner announced that the I-Cubs were being sold to Endeavor, a California conglomerate that has its hands in a number of industries but is probably best known for owning UFC, the mixed martial arts governing body. Endeavor also bought eight other baseball clubs and says it has its eyes on acquiring more.

So the upgrade plans for the team clubhouse facilities aren’t the only things bringing change where the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers meet. Bernabe will remain general manager, and the parties assure that fans should not expect big changes that will hurt their experience in going to games.

Endeavor’s arrival nonetheless made some longtime patrons nervous. “I think they’ve always done things the right way,” season ticket holder J.T. Nutt told the Register’s Tommy Birch of the Gartner-led owners. “I just hope the new ownership group continues to do the same.”

Endeavor’s big plans seem to indicate that baseball will become the latest industry where owners seek to get big and use instantaneous communication to help take advantage of economies of scale. That could eventually mean thinner local staffs for such things as ticket sales and marketing. But perhaps Endeavor will see that location-specific quirks at concession stands, and such promotions as Iowa’s B-Bop’s burger race, are worth retaining.

No matter how attentive Endeavor executives are to local needs and tastes, it’s natural to feel some wistfulness about these sorts of evolutions. For baseball fans, the feeling might even build on ambivalence about transformations in the game on the field — where balls hit in play have become scarce as smart people zero in on skills and practices that correlate with winning and players take extra time to focus on delivering faster pitches and swinging for the fences.

In the best scenario, Endeavor will use its ownership of multiple teams to produce an influential, independent voice with a better chance of bending Major League Baseball’s ear than the cities and franchises who lost their affiliated professional teams last year or will struggle to meet league-imposed facilities requirements. Perhaps Endeavor can help persuade MLB to recognize the value to the big leagues of nurturing old and new fans through affordable visits to relaxing parks with compelling players on their way up.

In the worst scenario, far-off owners eventually will try to hold Des Moines hostage with the threat of seeking greener pastures. (The lease agreement that the City Council will transfer to the new owners Monday keeps the I-Cubs at Principal Park through at least 2027.)

For now, suburbs should join the city of Des Moines in exploring reasonable spending and private fundraising to support ballpark upgrades, and, as in any other offseason, hunker down for the 114 days until the home opener.

Quad-City Times. Dec 19, 2021.

Editorial: Iowa institutionalizes too many with disabilities

The Justice Department laid it right on the line.

In a report issued earlier this month, federal officials said Iowa relies far too heavily on institutions to house people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Justice Department said Iowa is almost certainly violating the Americans for Disabilities Act and if it doesn’t change, the state may well face a federal lawsuit.

We hope state leaders are listening, and not just because of the threat of legal action. More importantly, because the report is a poor reflection on how the state deals with people with intellectual disabilities.

The federal government’s yearlong investigation said that not only are the state-run resource centers in Glenwood and Woodward unnecessarily segregating people with disabilities from their home communities, but that the state relies too heavily on disabled people living in privately-run residential facilities and nursing homes.

“The state plans, administers, and funds its public health care service system in a manner that unnecessarily segregates people with intellectual disabilities in the Resource Centers, and almost certainly many other institutions, rather than providing these services where people live, in their community,” the report said.

Consider this: The Justice Department said that Iowa is among five states that are the biggest users of intermediate care facilities. The state’s utilization rate is more than twice that of 35 other states, the Justice Department said.

The size of these facilities can vary, from 4 beds to 96 beds, but more than a quarter of them are larger than 18 beds.

Other states have worked to get people with disabilities out of institutions, cutting the number nationally by about 50% since 1982, according to the report. But in Iowa, the number has stayed roughly the same. About 1,800 Iowans with intellectual disabilities are living in private intermediate care facilities.

Separately, the Justice Department estimated that between 600 and 1,000 Iowans with intellectual disabilities, related conditions, or both, are living in nursing homes across the state, and that Iowa has the fourth highest rate of nursing home utilization for people with disabilities. The report added that another 274 people with intellectual disabilities are living in psychiatric facilities across the state.

We think the quality of any facility, no matter its size or classification, should be judged individually. Indeed the most appropriate setting for a person with a disability must be judged on that same basis. But Iowa’s bias toward institutions is evident.

It’s long been clear the state-run institutions at Glenwood and Woodward have had significant problems. This latest Justice Department report is the second phase of an investigation that began in 2019 with the Glenwood facility. A year ago, the Justice Department said residents there were subjected to human experiments, inadequate healthcare and weren’t given enough protection from harm.

Iowa recognizes it has a problem.

Kelly Garcia, the head of the Department of Human Services, acknowledged “Iowa has a longstanding history of over-reliance on institutional settings.” However, she promised that her team is “committed to building out the array of services to ensure individuals are able to live their most independent lives as possible.”

But as the Justice Department report makes clear, the state admitted to its lapses years ago. Still, the problem persists.

If it’s a question of funding, the state has a huge surplus that can be tapped.

It doesn’t look like the federal government is willing to wait much longer for this situation to be remedied.

“The Civil Rights Division will actively defend the rights of individuals with disabilities to participate fully in community life,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement accompanying the report.

It is past time that Iowa dealt with this problem. Other states, including Illinois, have found themselves having to respond to lawsuits alleging violations of the ADA, and we’d rather the Justice Department not have to take action against Iowa.

But this isn’t about avoiding legal action. Most importantly, all people with intellectual disabilities deserve the right to live in the most integrated settings appropriate to their needs. Iowa officials say they recognize that. Now, it’s time to make it happen.

Sioux City Journal. Dec. 19, 2021.

Editorial: Extra pay for city of Sioux City workers raises more questions about COVID funds

In the last week, we’ve received a surprising number of calls and emails about the Sioux City Council’s decision to use COVID relief funds to award employees with a one-time incentive of $300.

Readers wondered why city workers were getting year-end “bonuses” when there were areas in the community that hadn’t been addressed. They also wanted to know why they called it an “incentive” when employees weren’t told at the start of the pandemic that they would be even be compensated for their extra efforts during a difficult time.

Also, they wanted to know who, exactly, was getting the money – workers who interacted with the public, managers who were working from home? Also, were employees who left during the last year going to get the incentives as well? And what about city-owned buildings -- like the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center -- that are operated by outside firms? Do their employees get the incentives, too?

The list of questions was long enough to suggest that, maybe, the city should have provided more information and gave the public more notice about the proposal before voting on it at Monday’s council meeting.

Further, there were lots of concerns about how it pertains to the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package signed by President Biden in March. Yes, we learned, it’s allowable for local governments to use ARPA funds to provide premium pay to those deemed essential workers.

At Monday’s meeting, both Mayor Bob Scott and City Manager Bob Padmore did speak to many concerns residents have. Padmore said all full-time and permanent part-time employees will receive the incentives. If the city later learns some employees weren’t eligible for the ARPA funds, the city will use other funding to ensure every worker receives the incentive.

No, council members will not receive the extra pay.

But city leaders did open themselves to some questions, particularly since this was one of the first major expenditure of the COVID relief funds.

While we applaud the move (we saw city workers doing everything to keep the wheels moving during the height of the pandemic), we wonder if the city might better detail how it plans to spend other ARPA funds and what kind of improvements we’ll see.

Anyone who has listened to candidates running for City Council knows fixing deteriorating streets are among the biggest concerns residents have. City leaders deserve credit for their plans to devote the bulk of its $40.6 million in ARPA dollars towards infrastructure, including street, water and sewer projects.

Making those plans more widely known would go a long way toward stopping the idle chatter that has accompanied the decision about the employee incentives.

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.