 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

  • 0

Des Moines Register. September 18, 2022.

Editorial: School security spending makes sense, but more guns at school doesn’t

Research casts doubt on the idea that what a school gains in deterrence and response times will exceed what it loses in increased risk of accidents or other problems.

Iowa is investing in the physical safety of people inside school buildings, dedicating $100 million of federal money toward assessing and improving building security.

It’s not a comprehensive approach to all aspects of physical safety and health — no commitment to widespread investment in ventilation upgrades and nurse staffing, no separate work to make it more difficult for people to obtain dangerous weapons. This step apparently required the confluence of the second American elementary school shooting massacre in a decade and the availability of billions of dollars appropriated for coronavirus-related responses in education.

People are also reading…

But it’s something. Expert reviews of building vulnerabilities, dedicated money for improvements, a state agency devoting its time to researching and promoting best practices — all those aspects of the new Governor’s School Safety Bureau are welcomed.

Still, Americans have painfully realized over the past 30 years that they cannot make schools impregnable. Every security measure and technological advance represents an attempt to improve the odds of heading off or mitigating a catastrophe. It makes sense that, as an attempt to find any further morsel of preparedness, some schools have reacted by introducing more weapons to buildings, handled by either law enforcement officers or school staff members.

In Florida, it’s the law for every building to have someone armed, a policy put in place after 17 people died in a shooting at a high school in Parkland. Some Republican politicians started floating the idea of giving guns to more U.S. teachers after this spring’s slaughter of 19 young children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. And in Iowa, the school board in Spirit Lake has adopted a policy to train up to 10 people — none of them teachers — to carry weapons at school buildings.

This impulse is understandable, and comments from school board members and administrators in Spirit Lake reveal that the idea was developed thoughtfully. If such a policy is going to be implemented, it’s wise to exclude classroom teachers and to require extensive training for the staff members who will be armed, as the Spirit Lake board has done. The Dickinson County News reported school board member Scott Trautman as saying he was “as far from saying yes to this as I could possibly imagine” when the proposal first came up. He’s now voted for the policy twice. “My love for kids far outweighs what I don’t like about guns,” he told the newspaper.

But research — about adults’ guns at schools specifically, and about what happens in any place where guns are kept generally — casts doubt on the idea that what a school gains in deterrence and response times will exceed what it loses in increased risk of accidents or other problems.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence has documented nearly 100 incidents nationwide, over five years, in which adults’ firearms were mishandled in schools. Any such case could have a tragic outcome. We see this already with poorly secured weapons at homes. And at least two studies have found no benefit in reducing mass shootings from having armed officers on school campuses. Anecdotally, and infamously, armed officers — including from the school district’s own force — responded quickly to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and then did nothing.

Four years ago, when President Donald Trump idly suggested that guns were a complete answer to school safety, this editorial board came up with 26 questions that any such plan would need answers for. Administrators and directors in Spirit Lake and other places pondering arming staff would do well to spell out for their constituents their responses to some of them, such as “Will racial sensitivity courses be required?” and “Will a (staff member) be liable if students take a… gun and shoot themselves or others?”

In the absence of restrictions on acquiring firearms, especially the most dangerous weapons with semi-automatic firing, the work of the Iowa Governor’s School Safety Bureau is the more promising response. While the bureau is still ramping up its work, its chief, Department of Public Safety Special Agent in Charge Don Schnitker, told Axios as the school year began that dozens of districts had already signed up to have buildings evaluated for vulnerabilities. They can then receive up to $50,000 per building for improvements. Schools also can get emergency radios and sign up for training programs.

Iowans should encourage their local schools to take full advantage of these resources — and advocate to keep firearms out of schools.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused, but it struck some observers as unnecessarily harsh. Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two.

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state's constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversal of a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death has been sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last year to  involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he had raped her yet again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use

Iowa's second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds evacuate in Puerto Rico after massive floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News