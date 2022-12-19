 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. December 18, 2022.

Editorial: Stamp out means testing for food pantry customers

Nobody comes out a winner in the dizzying disputes among metro food assistance agencies

There is no singular, mustache-twirling villain in the drama playing out among agencies in Iowa dedicated to feeding hungry people. But the disputes illuminate how often people in need must leap over unnecessary obstacles.

The systems set up to collect unused food from businesses, purchase staples in bulk and make the food widely available are complex. It’s not as simple as saying: “Give people food.” But that’s all the more reason not to tack on loads of paperwork for proving the “eligibility” of those who need something to eat.

The hunger agencies should lead the charge for making food available to all Iowans who ask for it without means testing.

Means tests are a fact of life in social services, in numerous forms. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have toyed in recent years with tightening rules for demonstrating need for a variety of programs, including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. And, yes, nobody is excited for scarce resources, supported by scarce tax revenue, to be used up by fraudsters who could easily afford basic needs but dip into what’s meant for starving people.

But why couldn’t the state that’s No. 2 nationally in agriculture receipts be more generous with food, of all things?

In the evolving story in central Iowa, the explanations offered by the parties so far do not completely answer that question.

The Food Bank of Iowa and various pantries and public agencies have parted ways in recent weeks, with the partnering entities mostly saying they could not agree to changes in contract terms from the Food Bank of Iowa.

One change requires pantries to provide at least a three-day supply of food to every client in their service areas. That was a problem for pantries affiliated with the Des Moines Area Religious Council, which has 14 pantries with many overlapping service areas in the metro area, meaning a person could conceivably visit and take food from all of them.

Another development saw the Food Bank contract with Kum & Go to take all of the convenience store chain’s discarded food. Before, Eat Greater Des Moines collected uneaten food and distributed it to food banks and pantries.

Michelle Book, the Food Bank CEO, told the Register that there was “a fundamental difference” between the missions of her group and Eat Greater Des Moines, specifically over whether to take steps to ensure that clients are truly poor. Such attention to qualifications is not only about identifying the neediest. It’s also about taxes: Retailers are eligible for more generous tax reductions when they can show that their donated food goes to organizations and then individuals that meet certain guidelines. The incentives can double the retailers’ deduction for each item.

This scheme may work to encourage donations. But it also helps set the table for exactly the sort of squabbles we are seeing in the Des Moines area, focused on rules and contracts and documentation. The risk of pantries running desperately short of food is higher than it should be. Shouldn’t our focus instead be on getting people fed?

As Aubrey Alvarez, executive director of Eat Greater Des Moines, told the Register, “How we’ve looked at need is if someone wasn’t in need, they would be going and getting what they wanted somewhere else.”

Congress should loosen the requirements for earning the tax incentives. But such a change could take years.

In the meantime, people are hungry. The Food Bank of Iowa said it set a record in October by distributing almost 2 million pounds of food. The DMARC pantries assisted 63% more people that month than in October 2021. Pantry use nationwide has grown. Leaders of hunger groups must not give up on trying to negotiate ways to undo some of the disruption to their work. It’s hard to understand what was gained when Book cut off negotiations with West Des Moines city officials over how its Human Services departments could still tap Food Bank supplies.

How about a three-month experiment where, say, the Food Bank resumes services to pantries now cut off from its food stocks and the pantries agree to meet the Food Bank’s requirement of providing a three-day supply of food? Such an experiment would lean into the principle that feeding people should be the top priority here, as well as offer a real-world test to our belief that most Iowans will do the right thing and not abuse the system. We invite other creative ideas.

Many volunteers and staff members of the agencies involved have devoted years to helping families in need. Agency leaders owe their clients, staff and volunteers a solution. Otherwise, the mustache-twirling villain caricature might start to apply.

