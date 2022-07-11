Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. July 10, 2022.

Editorial: Smoke-free casinos not a bad bet for Iowa

It’s been 14 years since Iowa restaurants and bars went smoke-free. It’s getting hard to remember the days of restaurant smoking sections and smoke-filled bars, and there are few complaints about breathing clean air in public spaces.

As much as patrons like the law, bartenders and wait staff appreciate it even more; theirs are the lungs protected from the secondhand smoke they long had been forced to breathe. That was the impetus for the law — to create a safer work environment for employees of bars and restaurants.

Unfortunately, casino employees weren’t afforded the same protection.

The State of Iowa carved out a loophole for casinos because not doing so might impact profits, officials said at the time. Eventually, it became the accepted wisdom in the casino industry that eliminating smoking would automatically lead to revenue declines and customer losses.

Of course, many restaurants and bars thought the change would be equally ruinous, yet they were forced to adapt. And for the most part, the change was a good thing. Smokers have learned to step outside to feed their habit. Casinos likely would find the same to be true.

Further evidence comes now in a report showing that something has changed in the wake of the pandemic.

The report came from Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming, though the research was done independently with no outside party paying for it. The pandemic turned the casino experience on its ear with the closure of buffets and room service as well as fewer housekeeping services. Guess what? Gamblers got used to it. They even gambled wearing masks in many places for more than a year.

So perhaps, industry experts suspect, maybe customers would get used to a smoking ban.

“Data from multiple jurisdictions clearly indicates that banning smoking no longer causes a dramatic drop in gaming revenue,” the report states. “In fact, nonsmoking properties appear to be performing better than their counterparts that continue to allow smoking.”

The report looked at casinos’ performance in numerous states since the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020 and finds that “those casinos that implemented smoking prohibitions did not experience any drop in revenues or lost market share to nearby casinos that continued to offer smoking environments.”

The report fortifies efforts in several states that are considering banning smoking in casinos. Illinois has already made the leap — so Bally’s in Rock Island, a nonsmoking casino, competes with Rhythm City Casino Resort on the Iowa side. Somehow, both survive. Ho-Chunk Gaming in Madison touts its status as a nonsmoking casino in its advertising. Gamblers playing video gaming machines in East Dubuque bars aren’t allowed to smoke, yet Dubuque casinos have pointed to those machines as a threat to revenue.

In fact there are more than 1,000 gaming facilities in the U.S. that are now nonsmoking.

Iowa should give such a move the same consideration. It’s disingenuous to tout the state’s smoke-free environment for workers while at the same time — in the name of state gambling revenue — forcing casino workers to continue enduring an indoor smoking environment. The impact on revenue appears more nebulous than ever before.

Fourteen years is long enough. It’s time to end the loophole that allows smoking in casinos.

Quad-City Times. July 10, 2022.

Editorial: Want to stop mass shootings? Ban high-capacity magazines

The sniper who fired more than 70 rounds into a crowded Fourth of July parade near Chicago killed seven people and wounded three dozen more. He obtained five weapons before the shooting, including the rifle used in the massacre. Police described it as “similar to an AR-15.” He bought the weapons despite police visits to his home in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide.

For more than 20 years now, this country has been in a furious debate over how to stop mass shootings, a discussion largely framed by extremists on both sides of the aisle. It is high time people with common sense gained control over this debate so that real change might be brought about. We support some solutions — mental health services, better background screenings — though they might take years to develop.

But our nation does not have years to wait. We must act now. We must ban high-capacity magazines.

It’s one step we can take immediately to curb mass shootings, especially those where gunmen use high-capacity magazines to spray dozens of rounds in moments.

To this board, it’s not a political issue. It’s a practical one.

Look at the numbers. “If the key gun control proposals now being considered in Congress had been law since 1999, four gunmen younger than 21 would have been blocked from legally buying the rifles they used in mass shootings,” according to the New York Times. “At least four other assailants would have been subject to a required background check, instead of slipping through a loophole. Ten might have been unable to steal their weapons because of efforts to require or encourage safer gun storage. And 20 might not have been allowed to legally purchase the large-capacity magazines that they used to upgrade their guns, helping them kill, on average, 16 people each.“

Weapons and magazines designed for modern warfare should not be available to the general public.

Make no mistake, this board is an active defender of the Bill of Rights. This newspaper and journalists around the country have fought to maintain their freedoms protected by the Bill, especially under the First Amendment, which says, “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech or of the press.” Yet libel laws, privacy restrictions and other government regulations restrict the press and do not adhere to the specific language that Congress make no law. Speech has been regulated, too, since the Constitution was ratified.

The Second Amendment says, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Yet the government already takes steps to keep weapons of mass destruction out of the populace’s hands. (Think of Tommy submachine guns.)

For these reasons, we believe a ban on high-capacity magazines does not violate the Second Amendment.

The rights of people to assemble without fear of a mass shooting should trump people’s insistence on owning weapons designed to kill many people in a short amount of time.

We can no longer tolerate the slaughter of children, if for no other reason. Protect our loved ones from these madmen. Ban high-capacity magazines — before another mass shooter strikes.

