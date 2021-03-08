Editorial Roundup: Iowa

The change would coincide with a temporary change that Gov. Kim Reynolds put in place last summer to help alleviate school districts’ staffing struggles as teachers got sick with COVID-19 or were quarantined. The change helped schools ensure staffing needs are met at a time when substitute teachers have been highly difficult to secure.

Here’s a good opportunity for lawmakers to come together, regardless of party, in support of schools and students. Easing restrictions on substitute teacher credentials could help keep school systems running smoothly with a bigger reservoir of backups.

Southwest Wisconsin residents and other interested parties can voice opinions about the state’s new redistricting maps now through Thursday, March 11.

This is the time to weigh in on the process that could impact the state congressional seats for the next decade. This is Wisconsin’s chance to emulate Iowa’s fair and unbiased district maps.

After each new decade’s census is tallied, states must establish new state legislature and congressional districts that take into consideration shifts in population. In Iowa, nonpartisan legislative staffers draw the maps without considering party affiliations indicated on voter registration rolls. The main consideration is keeping the districts compact and uniform in population.