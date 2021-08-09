Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Aug. 8, 2021.
Editorial: Now we know what state employees really think about upholding access to public records. (Not much.)
It’s never been a secret that many public officials in Iowa find the state’s open government laws to be an unimportant bother, like a buzzing mosquito, that gets in the way of their work.
Still, we didn’t expect anybody to come right out and say it.
But there it is in a brief filed by Attorney General Tom Miller’s office, first reported by the Associated Press’ Ryan J. Foley: Iowa Code Chapter 22, which lays out how the public can obtain government records, is not “a clearly defined and well-recognized public policy” for the purpose of a wrongful discharge lawsuit.
To be sure, there is nuance to this pronouncement, chiefly that Miller’s office has a duty to vigorously and shrewdly defend the state and the supervisors who were sued.
A few lines later the state acknowledges that “public access to records is undoubtedly important.”
But even that soothing admission adds to the brief’s uncanny echoes of the actual practice of open government in Iowa. Public servants are fond of proclaiming their commitment to the principle while undermining its implementation at every turn.
Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson Polly Carver-Kimm filed this lawsuit after her resignation under pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her story is illustrative. She alleges that Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office relentlessly stymied and criticized her attempts to respond to requests for public records. It was illegal to discipline her, she argues, for her adherence to a part of the law that reads “free and open examination of public records is generally in the public interest even though such examination may cause inconvenience or embarrassment to public officials or others.”
A companion statute, which secures Iowans’ right to attend government meetings, is even more forceful: “Ambiguity in the construction or application of this chapter should be resolved in favor of openness.”
We can start at the top with Reynolds to see how often the opposite approach wins out. Her chief spokesperson frequently asserts without evidence that Reynolds is “the most transparent governor in Iowa history.” The truth:
— This spring, two state lawmakers said that, 11 months after asking, they still had not received correspondence between Tyson Foods and Reynolds’ staff.
— Journalists’ questions about why the top official at the Iowa Veterans Home was dismissed went unanswered for weeks, despite a provision in the open records law requiring agencies to release “the documented reasons and rationale” that employees are fired, demoted, or resign to avoid termination.
— The Register’s requests in the early weeks of the pandemic for the state’s pandemic response plan and COVID-19 data were denied because “disclosure could reasonably be expected to jeopardize such life or property.”
— Longtime Iowa reporters told Iowa Public Radio’s Ben Kieffer last month that stonewalling has worsened since the start of 2020. “This is different,” said the Cedar Rapids Gazette’s Erin Jordan. Bleeding Heartland’s Laura Belin said she had 10 outstanding requests and hadn’t received records from Reynolds’ office since February 2020. “This is a matter of the state not being willing to comply with the law,” said Iowa Capital Dispatch’s Clark Kauffman.
Prompt, inexpensive access to public records is indispensable for understanding and evaluating the performance of public officials. Emails, bid documents, police reports and so much more illuminate what public servants actually think and are doing, compared with their scripted remarks. They show where tax money goes. They trace the facts about a deadly pandemic and how governments respond.
Waging a fight when requests for records are denied or ignored can be expensive and time-consuming. The Iowa Public Information Board was created to mitigate those costs in some cases, but has yet to live up to its promise. If our leaders are permitted to thwart the will of lawmakers for open government, we all lose.
As an at-will employee, Carver-Kimm faces an uphill climb in persuading a judge that forcing her out was not permissible. Iowa courts have said that only some laws articulate the specific type of public policy that would support a lawsuit like hers, although Supreme Court Justice Mark Cady wrote in a 2009 case that “refusing to commit an unlawful act” and “performing a statutory obligation” were among the categories of protected activities. The brief signed by three of Miller’s deputies also argues that Reynolds and other state employees are protected from liability by the qualified immunity protections enacted by the Legislature this past spring.
The state may well succeed in arguing it was OK to fire Carver-Kimm. If that happens, the only justice secured by her case could well be the insights it offers to the rest of us about the Reynolds administration. That includes its ability, validated by the attorney general, to bully a public servant who sees in her work any higher calling than looking out for the executive branch’s political interests.
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Aug. 8, 2021.
Editorial: Iowa public health officials must keep citizens informed on COVID-19 spikes
The number of COVID-19 cases, spurred by the delta variant, continues to climb. Yet information available to Iowans about the state’s caseload gets more and more sparse.
As of Friday afternoon, 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties had a community transmission level of “substantial” or “high,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About three-fourths of the state’s counties are rated as “high” — the highest level assigned by the CDC.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team on Friday sent a warning email to county residents stating that people with travel plans should be aware of the risks of visiting areas with high and substantial levels of community transmission and should take precautions.
One would think the Iowa Department of Public Health would be on the same page and would be a strong proponent of keeping the public informed about potential health risks and hot spots. In fact, the state department’s reporting of information has slowed to a trickle.
After more than a year of tracking cases in real time with county tolls constantly updating throughout the day, Iowa’s coronavirus website now updates the number of cases once per week. On the state webpage tracking outbreaks at long-term care facilities, the state is no longer saying where outbreaks are happening or the number of cases at specific places. Hospitalizations are now reported weekly, as are deaths attributed to COVID-19.
That’s just not enough information for citizens to make informed decisions about traveling and attending events. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ mantra that she “trusts Iowans to do the right thing” is less comforting when we know Iowans lack information.
IDPH last month said it intends to decommission its coronavirus website later this summer, but also noted it could resume operations if the situation warranted.
Why not keep reporting the cases by county on a daily basis? We know the state is tracking this information. The CDC is updating its county transmission spread every day for every county in the country — as provided by public health officials.
Here’s how quickly things can change: On July 29, all 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area had low or moderate rates of transmission, according to the CDC. Eight days later, four of those counties — Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties in Iowa and Iowa County, Wis. — had spiked to high. Jones County went from low to high in eight days — not long after the Great Jones County Fair where thousands gathered.
It would be great if we could all just put COVID-19 on the backburner and not worry about it anymore. But clearly we are not there yet. We expect Iowa public health officials to safeguard citizens by providing clear and up-to-date information on when and where cases are occurring. Reporting that information daily is the best way to provide a clear picture on COVID transmission.
Sioux City Journal. Aug. 7, 2021.
Editorial: Iowa fairgoers make up for lost time this year
Prediction: Final attendance numbers are going to be up this year at the Iowa State Fair and its county tributaries.
The reason? Residents didn’t get a chance to celebrate last year’s bounty. As the summer nears its end, it’s practically mandatory to acknowledge the industry that keeps us going.
This year, we need to make up for lost time.
Already, we’ve enjoyed a number of county fairs in Siouxland and each has been a welcome break from a pandemic that, stubbornly, won’t go away.
If you’ve been, you know how great it is to watch 4-H participants step out of their comfort zones, farmers exhibit their produce and businessmen display their wares.
Never been? Then you’ve missed the joys of eating a pork chop in a glove, riding the Tunnel of Love or taking a selfie with an incredibly large pumpkin.
At fairs, visitors have tasted just about any food you can put on a stick and dip in a deep-fat fryer. They’ve been turned every which way in dozens of rides. And they’ve gotten a chance to watch tractors, cars and monster trucks show just how powerful they can be.
At livestock competitions, they’ve been able to see how well teenagers have tended cattle, sheep, chickens, rabbits – you name it. And the care and attention they’ve shown isn’t rewarded with gold medals or endorsement deals. They’re honored with red, white and blue ribbons.
At county and state fairs, attendees have gotten to listen – and respond – to politicians hoping to win local, state and national elections. In Iowa, it’s not uncommon to see a future president enjoying an ear of corn while talking about the need for better ag prices.
Thanks to folks like the late Bill Riley Sr., the Iowa State Fair has been a launching pad for budding talent in all areas of the arts. Performing ballet moves on a cement slab isn’t an oddity. It’s a way of life.
In grandstands, budding singers have gotten their first taste of applause.
In open fields, volunteers have learned the finer points of parking – and crowd control.
In 1945, when Hollywood producers wanted to capture the atmosphere on film, they set “State Fair” in Iowa, a place where agriculture has true meaning.
Before the summer turns into fall, reward yourself with a visit to a state or county fair. You’ll see plenty that will remind you of all that’s good in our country.
Sometimes, an attitude adjustment is just that simple.
Fort Dodge Messenger. Aug. 4, 2021.
Editorial: Iowa Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday
It’s hard to believe, but area families are already beginning to think about the items that will be needed to send young folks back to school properly equipped and looking good.
According to the National Retail Federation, a typical family with children in school will spend nearly $850 on back-to-school merchandise. Finding bargains is part of the fun of back-to-school shopping every year.
Clothing and shoes are among the necessities that will be on just about everyone’s list. The National Retail Federation projects that families will spend $414 of that $850 on clothing and shoes. The annual Iowa Sales Tax Holiday that begins Friday and continues Saturday will help shoppers stretch their precious dollars.
This program is now in its 22nd year. It exempts from sales tax certain clothing and shoe purchases with an item price under $100.
Iowa’s Legislature launched this two-day tax holiday in 2000. Mike Cormack, a Republican who at that time represented the Fort Dodge area in the Iowa House of Representatives, was the driving force behind the measure. It’s a program that especially benefits those lower-income individuals who must make every penny count, but it is a welcome assist to everyone.
During the Sales Tax Holiday, many stores offer sales, providing an even bigger break for shoppers.
Many other states have similar tax holidays. Some extend the sales-tax exemption to a wider range of school-related items such as assorted supplies, computers and books. When the Legislature returns to the Capitol, members should seriously consider broadening the applicability of the sales tax exemption. Outfitting kids for school is becoming ever more expensive and the required purchases go far beyond clothing and shoes. If the policy makes sense, it should reflect the real world of back-to-school costs that shoppers face.
The Messenger reminds readers that the Iowa Sales Tax Holiday is an excellent opportunity to acquire needed items at a savings. Don’t miss out on the bargains available.
