Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. April 10, 2022.

Editorial: Carbon pipelines have a long way to go to earn Iowans’ trust

If companies want buy-in from Iowans along with government approval of their projects, they should prove that the pipelines can be an effective tool in saving the planet from catastrophic warming.

Three companies propose burying carbon dioxide pipelines underneath hundreds of miles of Iowa soil in order to keep planet-warming gas from entering the atmosphere. It’s tempting to judge their plans solely on some prominent red flags:

— Bruce Rastetter, the Iowa agriculture magnate whose company is planning the furthest along of the projects, is quite open about his intent to help secure longer-lasting relevance for biofuels — when instead we should be working on what comes after ethanol.

— The cheerleaders for these plans include former Gov. Terry Branstad, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, three elected officials with abysmal records on water quality. Their hollow assurances about water inspire no confidence that mitigation of global warming is anywhere near top of mind. Too much of the advocacy for the pipelines has zeroed in on profitability.

— Iowa is only about six years removed from bitter clashes over an oil pipeline that secured permission to knife through the state, and now familiar battles over public use and eminent domain are surfacing.

Many environmental activists oppose the carbon pipelines, whose business model at the outset rests heavily on generous federal tax credits. Spending tens of billions of dollars on climate mitigation is a great idea, groups such as Food and Water Watch argue, but why not put that sort of money toward a quicker pivot away from fossil fuels? Why invest in catching dangerous emissions when that helps perpetuate the creation of those emissions? Or participate in carbon offset markets where fuzzy accounting can mean illusory achievements? Why not focus on a wholesale rethinking of animal and plant agriculture?

Even without broaching the subject of the pipeline companies’ negotiations with the property owners whose land they need, it’s not a slam dunk that the pipelines would benefit the average person.

The red flags are substantial, but they are not the end of the story. Carbon sequestration has real-world virtues, not least of which is that the technology to do it on a non-trivial scale already exists. Iowa’s geology is not suitable for sequestration, which is why carbon captured at our biofuels plants would have to be piped out of state. John Thompson, technology and markets director for the Clean Air Task Force, told this editorial writer that the amount of carbon dioxide emissions the pipelines could eventually displace in one year is comparable to the amount of CO2 emissions from coal that Iowa’s solar and wind energy production has averted in a three-year period.

The pipelines would “make an important dent in our national numbers,” Thompson said.

State legislators, the Iowa Utilities Board and hundreds of property owners will be able to weigh in on this for at least another year, perhaps much longer. Property owners have highlighted concerns about pipeline safety, potential yield losses and the prospect of eminent domain, which reduces their leverage in negotiating voluntary easements.

It is, of course, entirely sensible for the companies and the landowners to hold out for their own best interests. But if the pipelines are worth building, then doing something tangible about emissions should be the most important objective here.

In that scenario, government officials, pipeline executives and regulators should go out of their way to make easement offers attractive and require the utmost care and accountability in building and operating the pipelines. Receiving up to $50 for each metric ton of carbon sequestered seems as if it should give Summit Carbon Solution, Navigator CO2 Ventures and Archer-Daniels-Midland a bit of margin on the acquisition and construction side of things.

Matt Fry, senior policy manager for carbon management with the Great Plains Institute, capsulized the issue for this editorial writer: “We have two basic objectives here as we move forward in this climate solutions issue. One is that we have to have reliable energy sources. We have to have reliable industrial resources. We need all these things to exist as humans.”

The second, he said, is that “we need to meet our mid-century climate objectives,” adding, “Those two aren’t polar opposites. They can co-exist.”

The latest United Nations climate report, issued last week, warns that dramatic, immediate mitigation measures are required to avert an “unlivable world.”

The decision on whether and how these pipelines will move forward rests with the Iowa Utilities Board and, in all likelihood, the courts and their interpretation of eminent domain law. The Iowa Constitution allows private land to be taken by eminent domain “for public use.” Another law says that for the utilities board to grant approval for a hazardous pipeline, it must “promote the public convenience and necessity.”

If companies want buy-in from Iowans along with government approval of their projects, they should concentrate on proving that the pipelines can indeed be an effective tool in saving the planet from catastrophic warming — truly a public “necessity.”

To meet that high standard and earn Iowans’ trust, the entrepreneurs behind the projects must do much more in coming months to support and publicize independent assessments of the technology, its financing and its effectiveness. And Iowa’s regulators and lawmakers must insist on it.

Quad-City Times. April 9, 2022.

Editorial: Don’t junk the bottle bill

Iowa lawmakers have been trying for years to change the state’s 44-year-old bottle deposit law.

Better known as the “bottle bill,” the law has worked to keep empty cans and bottles out of ditches and landfills. But for years, grocers, distributors and others in the business have sought changes. They don’t like the way the law works, or some never supported it in the first place. So, they’ve been trying to convince legislators to make changes.

This year, it looked like they might come to some sort of an agreement. We weren’t happy with it. The key flaw – and it’s a big one – is that the plan would allow ways for retailers who sell bottles and cans to offload the responsibility for accepting the empties. Which, of course, is the part of the law that’s always been the most convenient for consumers. You go to the store, you plunk down a nickel for each can or bottle, then you get it back when you return the empty container to the store.

Again, this is the part we like. And so do most Iowans. Polls show overwhelming support for the bottle bill, and for expanding it to include containers that weren’t around in the late 1970s when the law was first put into place.

So, we were quite taken aback when Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from western Iowa, said if they can’t get a compromise approved this year, they might get rid of the whole thing.

“It’s to the point where I think a whole lot of people agree if we can’t get something done this year, next year we need to be looking at repeal,” Schultz said on the Iowa Public Radio program “River to River.”

Rep. Brian Lohse, a Bondurant Republican, said he’s thought about getting rid of it for years, according to Radio Iowa.

We understand legislating can be tough. And all this talk of getting rid of the law may be nothing more than a scare tactic to get a bill passed. Or it might be a philosophical problem with the law. Whatever it is, the idea that legislators might just jettison a law that has the support of more than 80% of Iowa residents is insane.

We hope legislators from the Quad-Cities will tell their colleagues the idea of getting rid of the bottle bill is an affront to everybody who cares about the environment – and who believes the modicum of effort it takes to adhere to its provisions is a small price to pay for cleaner surroundings.

Rather than junk the bottle bill, we’d suggest lawmakers do what they’re paid to do: Come up with a compromise that can pass – and that honors the wishes of most Iowans, rather than just the special interests.

If that’s not possible, then do no harm and leave the law alone.

