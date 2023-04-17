Des Moines Register. April 14, 2023.

Editorial: Editorial: Iowans on public assistance need our help. Instead, lawmakers raise hurdles.

Imagine if the 219 full-time state workers this bill sees investigating Iowans instead worked to address underuse of benefits. Or into the child welfare system. Or something else that helps people.

Who would benefit from the public assistance “eligibility verification” bill Iowa legislators sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk on Thursday?

If things play out the way the bill’s supporters predict, the state and federal governments will spend a few million dollars less. Speculatively, maybe that’ll lead to a tax cut of a few dollars down the line. The state will add over 200 jobs, mostly to dig into the lives of applicants for food and medical assistance, so that’s good news for those who get hired.

Who would suffer under the bill?

The consequences range from irritation to catastrophe for the hundreds of thousands of Iowans who participate in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and state children’s health insurance and family investment programs. The best case for these lowa children and low-income adults is dealing with regular paperwork hassles for investigations of their assets, identity and eligibility. The worst case is being booted off the safety net because of a mistake — an honest mistake by the family, or a mix-up on the state’s end as it looks for reasons to disenroll families.

Little evidence of big problems with fraud in Iowa

The rationale given by Republican legislators for approving Senate File 494 is to ensure public assistance money is reserved for people who need it most and not wasted on people capable of subsisting independently. They seem confident that investing in computer systems and databases and investigators will turn up unequivocal cases of people gaming the system (or discourage them from trying to game the system).

In more concrete evidence, publicly available reports about SNAP and other benefits show fraud is not commonly seen under current law. State investigators saved $8.4 million in the year that ended in June 2022. In the year ending in June 2020, fewer than 900 investigations of SNAP recipients in Iowa resulted in referrals for disqualification or prosecution.

Regardless, wrongly kicking people off benefits is unacceptable

Even if fraud were rampant and costing taxpayers far more money, a proper remedy would go to greater lengths than this bill does to ensure Iowans don’t lose benefits they use to survive day to day and week to week.

Senators who debated the bill in March focused on a provision giving people 10 days to respond to a written notice about a discrepancy. It takes little imagination to see how a discrepancy — quite possibly an explainable discrepancy — will become denial of food and health care. The mail could run slow. A recipient might not receive mail consistently, or might not read English well. Maybe parents or guardians experience an emergency that robs their attention.

On the whole, the bill treats low-income Iowans with contempt

Even in cases where the rules are administered accurately, testing assets is a counterproductive and demeaning approach. It discourages saving. It ignores nuance that might explain why a particular family needs, for instance, more than one reliable vehicle.

Advocates for the bill who framed it as a way to encourage people to get jobs either don’t realize or ignore that many recipients of public assistance are already working, in many cases for wages that don’t allow them to fully provide for a family. Citing survey data, the Kaiser Family Foundation said that 63% of younger adults who were not disabled were working at least part time in 2019. Many recipients who do not work cannot for various reasons, such as providing unpaid direct care for a relative.

Backers have not convincingly demonstrated that Iowa has a big problem with people using the safety net as a hammock, as some lawmakers have put it. But once again, even if it were true, this “stick” approach would be a poor fix. As with reductions in unemployment benefits, the focus seems to be on how the state can spend less, not on how it can really provide its residents with assistance that helps them eventually be able to get by on their own. (Another version of this bill would have barred SNAP users from buying fresh meat and other items, another indication of misplaced priorities.)

And about those savings: According to projections (which are modeled on kicking 1% of people off their benefits), in four years Iowa can expect to roughly break even under this bill, with about $8 million of annual savings thereafter. A paltry prize for such a steep cost.

What should happen instead of this bill in Iowa

There is merit in making the systems that are used for eligibility faster and more accurate. But the starting point for that project should be connecting those who are eligible with their deserved benefits. According to federal data, from fiscal year 2017 to fiscal year 2022, the proportion of eligible Iowans participating in SNAP dropped from 54% to 43%. That’s a problem state leaders should be taking on.

Imagine investing the 219 full-time state workers required under this bill into addressing underuse of benefits. Or into the child welfare system. Or into programs in the judicial and corrections systems that divert people away from jail and prison.

Nobody expects Reynolds to veto this measure. Federal regulators could deny Iowa permission to make some of the proposed changes. Whether they do or not, lawmakers should revisit this law during its long implementation period with a fresh focus on providing help, not rescinding it.

