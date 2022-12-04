Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Eds: The Iowa editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Monday, Dec. 12.
The AP
ALTOONA — Property taxes will be under the microscope when state lawmakers return for their annual work next month, a key legislator said Friday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined 20 other Republican governors in a letter asking leaders in Congress to repeal the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. military members.
The U.S. Justice Department has announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at a state-run care center for people with intellectual disabilities. A proposed consent decree announced Thursday would see an independent monitor appointed to assess the state’s compliance at the Glenwood Resource Center. The Justice Department found in 2020 that the center likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments — including sexual arousal research. That report identified broad failures at the center, including poor treatment of residents and failure of the Iowa Department of Human Services to respond.
A woman who long advocated for Native American rights and was known for organizing protests against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines has died. Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux, died on Nov. 13 at age 53 at her home in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. Indian Country Today reports that Braun worked as a national pipeline organizer for the Indigenous Environmental Network. At the Dakota Access protest, her teepee was the first to go up at what became Oceti Sakowin camp at Standing Rock. Her daughter said that seeing the Keystone XL pipeline blocked was one of Braun's proudest achievements.
Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. They've been wiped out in 11 of the 41 states where they were reported in 2014 or 2015. And there are fewer in parts of the other 30. But in spite of more than $100 million in federal money, officials estimate there are still 6 million to 9 million hogs gone wild nationwide and in three U.S. territories, doing at least $2.5 billion a year in U.S. damages. Estimates in 2014 were 5 million hogs and $1.5 billion in damages. Experts say the bigger figures are due to better estimates, not increases.
Republicans are trying to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to unseat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent while reelecting two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four seats, it would be the first time since 1994 that the party would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. GOP Reps. Randy Feenstra, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson won reelection Tuesday while votes were still being counted in a tight race between Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Zach Nunn.
Media outlets projected Grassley the winner of the race, which may be his closest in decades.
Republican state lawmakers Thursday chose Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton as the new president of the Iowa Senate following the defeat of current Senate President Jake Chapman in Tuesday’s elections.
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has named Jacob Nicholson as her office staff’s new chief operating officer, the governor’s office announced Monday.
Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species to near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many is to return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.
