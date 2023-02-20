Des Moines Register. February 19, 2023.

Editorial: In Republicans’ Iowa, being different is unspeakable

The idea that crackdowns on teachers and libraries will keep adolescents and even teenagers from learning about these topics is absurd.

The message underlying most of the dozens of bills being considered at the Iowa Statehouse on LGBTQ and other topics related to sex in education is hard to miss: Being different is not OK.

The bills’ supporters couch many of their statements in more palatable and noble terms. This proposed law is about preserving children’s innocence. That one is about protecting parents’ rights to make decisions about their child. Another is about physical safety.

Do not be fooled. The most generous interpretation of this crusade is that some parents don’t want there to be the slightest chance that their children will hear an idea at school that the parents disagree with morally — and that the interests of other students and their families just aren’t important.

Keeping quiet sends a message, too

That’s impractical, for starters. But more importantly, excluding vast swaths of human experience from curriculum, libraries and impromptu discussion does not produce a “neutral” environment. It implicitly, but clearly and unavoidably, teaches children that having a different sexual orientation or gender identity is a problem in some way. That it’s something adults think should be kept quiet, at least in polite company. That being different in this way is not OK.

This approach aligns quite well with the views of many Christians. And supporters of changing Iowa law have been quite explicit about that in recent weeks, telling legislators at hearings that “an attempt to normalize these ideologies without regard to a family’s values” … “undermines tens of thousands of Christian” families in the state.

Upholding Christian ideas isn’t Iowa’s concern

Let’s be clear in puncturing the subtext there. Many considerations go into developing curriculum and stocking library shelves — accuracy, age appropriateness, representation of diverse viewpoints. But what should not be a consideration in the United States is a lesson’s or book’s compatibility with the culture’s dominant religion.

Debate roils throughout the world about the appropriate interactions of medical professionals, parents and guardians, educators and children when it comes to children’s understanding of their own sexuality, gender identity and sexual orientation and those concepts in general. At the same time, children are grappling with understanding themselves when it comes to career tracks, religion and much more.

Critics of affirming care say that the current professional standard in medicine and education — essentially, to believe children who identify as trans — is harmful because many of the children are mistaken. That’s not unequivocally true, as pediatricians, brave trans children and their parents have eloquently testified at the Capitol. And even if it were, the bills under discussion in Iowa would not be the correct remedy. Kids with confusing or distressing feelings are not going to be better off talking about them in locker rooms or hallways or wherever else than they would be getting facts in a classroom. Kids who aren’t taught about people who are different won’t automatically respect those differences in their classmates just because “schools can and should teach children to be kind to all.”

It’s hard to understand the GOP’s views on maturity

Republicans are divided on whether the law should clamp down on discussion and teaching through third grade, sixth grade, eighth grade or 12th grade. None of these bills should pass, but the straight-faced advocacy of the higher age limits gives the game away: The idea that crackdowns on teachers and libraries will keep adolescents and even teenagers from learning about these topics is absurd. As many people have pointed out for weeks, the difference could be that they’ll learn misinformation about these topics, maybe from bullies or from violent internet pornography easy to find on a smartphone.

If these bills become law as written, we can also expect episodes similar to what’s happened in Florida schools, where cautious educators stay away from good books just in case someone might say they fall under a law’s vague prohibitions.

The uproars in Iowa over proposals addressing books and classroom conversation have also stolen oxygen from equally befuddling bids to ax requirements to teach Iowa children about AIDS and the HPV vaccine, which prevents cancer. Dr. Amy Shriver of UnityPoint Health could have been talking about any of these ideas when she told lawmakers, “This is anti-science and anti-child.”

The kicker of the appeals to preserve older children’s innocence and beware of their immaturity is the simultaneous advance of bills that would allow teenagers to work later hours and get hands-on experience in more physically dangerous industries. Not all of the proposal’s provisions are bad, but Iowa kids must be a lot more mature when they can cheaply buttress the child care and service industry workforces. Or take on duties that, apparently, require a page of new laws saying businesses aren’t liable for harm caused or suffered by the children such laws bring into the workplace.

Be normal, or you’ll be sorry

Some Iowa Democrats have speculated whether versions of hurtful laws already passed in Texas, Arkansas or Florida will be introduced in Iowa still this year, in a sordid sort of red-state merry-go-round. Indeed, while the specific laws might vary, the underlying sentiment is consistent, and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders made that clear to a national audience this month in her response to the State of the Union address:

Sanders called the American left’s ideas “crazy.” But she didn’t contrast that with conservatives being “sane” or “correct.” Instead, she said “the choice is between normal and crazy.” It’s the same message we’re hearing here: Be “normal,” or you’ll be sorry.

