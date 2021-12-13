Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Dec. 12, 2021.

Editorial: Surely Iowa can do better by abuse victims such as Pieper Lewis

Iowa is a place where drivers who come across an unlawful protest have some protection from liability for what happens if they drive into a crowd.

It’s a place where people don’t have to retreat before legally using deadly force if they reasonably believe it’s necessary because someone’s safety is at risk (they don’t have to be correct).

But those protections for people who are afraid apparently do not extend to survivors of repeated abuse who resort to violence, including children being used for sex.

Lawmakers and other authorities have the power and discretion to ensure people are treated fairly and compassionately after such tragedies.

That should be one of the lessons drawn from an investigation by the Register’s Philip Joens into the prosecution of Pieper Lewis, who was 15 last year when she stabbed a Des Moines man 30 times. Her lawyers say that man had raped her multiple times after she was kicked out of her home and taken in by another man who coerced her into intercourse with men. She killed Zachary Brooks after he raped her and then fell asleep, she said.

Police never looked into whether trafficking had occurred, the lawyers contend.

Lewis has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury and remains in the custody of the juvenile justice system. Next summer, just before her 18th birthday, she will learn whether she’ll be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison as an adult.

The Register typically does not identify sexual assault survivors or youthful offenders, but Lewis agreed to be named in Joens’ article.

As with many violent deaths, the circumstances here are complicated. Nobody deserves a death of retribution, whether at the hands of the government or anyone else. And nobody would argue that law enforcement, prosecutors or judges have an easy job in establishing culpability when they must untangle evidence of abuse on one hand and a horrific stabbing on the other.

But easy or not, it is their job, and experience suggests that Iowa law and authorities’ habits could be changed for the better.

Some elements of Lewis’ case are reminiscent of a 2017 Des Moines killing. Sera Alexander, then 29, was at home when her stepfather startled her; she shot and killed him. Alexander mistakenly believed her stepfather, a serial domestic abuser, was violating a no-contact order (in fact, it had just been lifted).

Her lawyers argued the killing was justified as self-defense based on a history of abuse. But Alexander was charged with first-degree murder for nearly six months before eventually pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm.

She spent two years in prison before being released on parole last year. According to online court records, she has paid $2,460.90 out of a required $150,000 in restitution to her stepfather’s estate.

Lewis will almost certainly be saddled with the same mandatory debt.

Shared Hope International, a nonprofit that focuses on the trafficking of youths and children, released reports last month that placed Iowa in the middle of the pack among states for the strength of its laws to combat trafficking. Only 11 states received passing grades, none better than a C.

The nonprofit gives detailed prescriptions for revisions that would better provide safety and services for victims instead of doing nothing or, worse, charging them with prostitution. Its report is important reading for all of Iowa’s policymakers.

In the immediate term, lawmakers could make several changes quickly in 2022:

— Amend Iowa Code Chapter 710A to provide trafficking survivors “with an affirmative defense to violent felonies committed as a result of their trafficking victimization,” as Shared Hope phrases it. Currently in Iowa, such a defense is available only when victims can prove they were being threatened with “serious and imminent injury.”

— Give discretion to judges concerning restitution in homicide cases. For a teenager like Lewis, a $150,000 obligation of any kind could crush her ability to recover after her incarceration, without even addressing the emotional burden of having her earnings seized in the name of a man who harmed her.

— Provide a standing appropriation to the Iowa Office to Combat Human Trafficking; it received one-time money this past spring.

Prosecutors, sheriffs and police chiefs should also take it upon themselves to engage with experts and defense attorneys to learn more about trafficking and better train their deputies on recognizing it, detaining the perpetrators and providing appropriate support to survivors. Only 34 people have been charged under Iowa’s human trafficking law since 2010.

Lawmakers can seek out the same conversations so they can remove obstacles and provide appropriate nudges.

Lewis was failed on many fronts. No safety net caught her as a troubled runaway without food or a safe place to live. Teenagers shouldn’t end up in situations where they have to decide between suffering repeated abuse and fighting back violently.

But when it does, at the very least, Iowa’s criminal justice apparatus must consider the context of that abuse at every step before it incarcerates a child.

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Dec. 12, 2021.

Editorial: County compensation process needs fixing

’Tis the season for that special time that comes but once a year — when the Dubuque County Compensation Board asks for ridiculously high salary increases for county officials.

Yes, it’s happened again. No, it still doesn’t make sense.

This past week, compensation board members recommended big salary increases for elected officials next fiscal year — 15% for the sheriff and 10% each for four others. That marks the fourth year in a row that compensation board members proposed a raise of at least 10% for the sheriff’s position.

In February, in the midst of the pandemic and a world of economic challenges, county supervisors ultimately approved a 6.5% increase for the sheriff, just less than 1% for themselves and 5.2% for other county elected officials. Additionally, 27 other county employees (such as more than a dozen high-ranking members in the sheriff’s department) have salaries tied to those increases, meaning they got bumps, too.

Those were pretty significant increases at a time when the county already had millions of dollars of pandemic-related expenses arise. And the raises represented a 35% reduction from what the comp board had recommended.

That’s why for at least the past eight years county supervisors have reduced the pay raises suggested by the compensation board.

Why does the compensation board continue to ask for such hefty raises? Because, comp board members say, that is what they are statutorily required to do.

Members of the compensation board are citizen volunteers, each chosen by an elected official to advocate on behalf of that official. That’s it.

Those folks make up the entire board. Everyone is advocating for a bigger salary for someone.

There is no taxpayer representative on the board. There is no disinterested party to weigh other factors. Under state code, the compensation board is a collection of people advocating in the name of elected officials.

Further, the way the Dubuque County advocates determine their recommended raises is by examining a fairly simple set of criteria.

1) Where does the county rank by population? (Dubuque County is eighth currently.)

2) Where does each elected official rank compared with peers in other counties?

And that’s it. No consideration of an individual’s longevity in the position, the geographic location of the county or the number of employees under their supervision, and no comparisons to similar positions in the private sector.

What has happened, as a result, is that the compensation board comes back recommending significant raises for most positions year after year.

Step 2 of the process is that the recommendations go to the supervisors, who typically say the raises are way too high and knock them down considerably.

While county elected officials deserve competitive salaries, there should be more to consider than this simple application. Surely, there must be other apt comparisons beyond just other counties.

State code states that compensation boards “shall review the compensation paid to comparable officers in other counties of this state, other states, private enterprise and the federal government.” So, in fact, the compensation board can consider facts beyond the salaries of similar positions in other Iowa counties.

In relation to the sheriff’s salary, that was fortified as part of the omnibus “Back the Blue” bill passed by the Legislature, with a plank stating that compensation boards “shall” consider comparable positions’ salaries when determining their recommendations for sheriffs.

Still, that mention doesn’t provide much more guidance.

The same part of the code references both “salary” and “compensation” — which could include vacation, health insurance and other benefits. Yet Dubuque County’s compensation board looks strictly at salary, believing that was the law’s intent.

Lawmakers should clarify this language, amending the law to remove any question and allow boards to consider everything as compensation, not just wages. Additionally, let’s get someone on the board representing taxpayer’ interests.

County elected officials deserve fair and competitive compensation. But the current arrangement is a poor system toward achieving that goal.

Sioux City Journal. Dec. 12, 2021.

Editorial: Five education bright spots in Siouxland

During a difficult year for those in education, we found five “thumbs up” reasons to be grateful this week.

1. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6 percent increase in funding for her state’s teachers. This is a welcome boost, particularly since South Dakota has had among the lowest-paid teachers in the country. In the spirit of “give credit where credit is due,” Noem wouldn’t have had the money had the state not gotten what she called a “giant handout” in COVID relief dollars from Congress and the Biden administration.

2. Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman was among the administrators who pitched in and taught Thursday when there weren’t enough substitutes to handle teacher absences. Gausman, who earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a drummer in the university’s marching band, filled in at a band class at West Middle School. That willingness to problem solve also explains why he was elected president of the Urban Superintendents Association of America. “Good on you,” as former Journal Editor Cal Olson used to say.

3. Siouxland schools proceeded on with holiday programs in the face of the pandemic. Sports teams, too, have been able to experience a degree of normalcy this year, even while parents and others debate the efficacy of masks and vaccines. Congratulations, students, for rolling with the punches.

4. Thanks to Missouri River Historical Development, 12 high schools in Woodbury County got $5,000 each to support their performing arts activities. Because they weren’t able to hold plays, concerts, show choir competitions and other activities, they weren’t able to sell concessions and raise funds. Now, with the grants as seed money, they can move forward and, hopefully, bring those quality of life activities back with strength.

5. Morningside University named a new president this week and made preparations for its third appearance in the NAIA national football championships in four years. Dr. Albert Mosley, who has extensive experience as a higher education and health care executive, will become become the 13th president of Morningside in June 2022. The Mustangs will play Des Moines’ Grand View University in the NAIA title game on Dec. 18 in Durham, North Carolina. For current President John Reynders, who is retiring after 23 years, the most in school history, both achievements must be great news.

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0