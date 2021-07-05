Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. July 1, 2021.
Editorial: Another Fourth of July in Iowa — the fireworks shows, the barking dogs, the amputated digits
The Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year. If only this holiday would bring a reprieve from the fireworks exploding in our neighborhoods.
The guy next door firing bottle rockets and jet screamers doesn’t exactly capture the spirit of Independence Day. His homemade pyrotechnics show gets old fast.
There’s the noise, litter from debris, haze of smoke, upset dogs and war veterans who are further traumatized by bombs bursting in air.
Then there are the injuries. They have increased significantly since the Iowa Legislature legalized the sale of fireworks in 2017. Lawmakers went out of their way to ensure Iowans could quickly buy explosives that blow off fingers, puncture eyes and burn skin.
And that’s exactly what Iowans did.
A new report examines trends in emergency department visits for fireworks injuries before and after legalization at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Iowa Methodist Medical Center. In the three years before legalization, the two hospitals saw a total of 42 injuries. In less than two years after legalization, the number of injuries jumped to 107.
Hands are at greatest risk. Amputations increased from zero at those locations before legalization to nearly 20% of the patients after legalization.
“We’ll try to save the thumb,” said Dr. Michael Takacs, a professor of emergency room medicine at UI. “We try to save everything, but fingers are hard. If there’s not blood supply and enough skin, it leads to partial amputation of the fingers.”
Also common are injuries to the eyes, face and torso. People tend to be wearing shorts and tank tops this time of year, and more than half the patients who head to the ER suffer from burns. Serious ones can lead to nerve damage and scarring that limits movement, said Jolyn Schneider, the nurse manager at UI’s Burn Trauma center.
While the vast majority of injuries happen to young adult males, easier access to fireworks in Iowa means more kids inevitably get their hands on them. People under age 18 account for about 30% of injuries.
For this additional physical trauma — and the accompanying medical bills funded by taxpayers when patients are enrolled in Medicaid or Medicare — Iowans can thank state lawmakers. Iowans used to drive to a bordering state to obtain fireworks. Lawmakers wanted to make sure their constituents could purchase them right down the street and legally launch them in the backyard.
These lawmakers disregarded fire chiefs who opposed legalization.
They ignored data on fires and the fireworks-related blazes that devastated two Iowa towns, destroying and damaging nearly 100 buildings, that led to banning the sale of fireworks in this state in the 1930s.
They dismissed casualties that included a 15-year-old Hoover High School student who was among the young people shooting fireworks from an SUV in Des Moines before a cache went off in the car, which crashed into a pole, killing the 15-year-old and severely burning five other young Iowans.
They turned a blind eye to medical groups who warned about severe injuries.
And now here we are, reminded once again that elections have consequences.
Legalizing fireworks did not make Iowa a better place to live. It did just the opposite.
Happy Fourth of July.
Lawmakers ignore history in legalizing fireworks
Fireworks were legal in Iowa in 1931 when a young boy accidentally dropped a lit sparkler into a fireworks display at a Spencer drugstore. This set off an explosion that sent Roman candles, skyrockets, pinwheels and firecrackers in every direction. On a hot, windy afternoon, flames whipped from one building to another, destroying or damaging about 75 businesses.
According to Register news reports from that year, “telephone girls” located above the drugstore were evacuated through second-story windows and down ladders. The chief operator ultimately rushed to the north edge of town, where wires at the top of telephone poles had been tapped. She climbed a post and continued her calls for help.
At 5:02 p.m. a wire message from the secretary of Spencer’s Chamber of Commerce arrived in the newsroom of The Des Moines Register and Tribune: “This is Milwaukee Road. We have a wire for you. It reads: ‘Town is burning. Send plane with dynamite and fire chief. Water pressure is gone.’”
That was the last message to leave the town before the wire went out of commission.
Less than a half hour later, The Good News II, the Register and Tribune airplane, and two Yellow Cab Airways planes took off for Spencer. They were carrying firefighting experts, explosives experts and the Des Moines fire chief.
Once in Spencer, buildings were blasted to stop the fire, which had started around 3 p.m. and was under control by early evening.
This fire was the principal reason the Iowa Legislature banned the sale and unrestricted use of fireworks in 1937.
Eighty years later, lawmakers decided it was time to make sure Iowans could again easily get their hands on explosives that injure children, annoy the heck out of neighbors and start fires.
Quad-City Times. June 27, 2021.
Editorial: Sharing the road
In six weeks, beginning in early May, four bicyclists lost their lives in collisions with motor vehicles in the Quad-Cities.
For those who love to travel by bicycle, this was a sobering reminder of the dangers involved in riding alongside much heavier vehicles that often are moving at much faster speeds.
We should all acknowledge these dangers and dedicate ourselves to the idea that our roads belong to all of us — and no matter the size or speed of our vehicles, whether they go on two wheels or four, we all must do a better job of looking out for one another. Four fatalities in six weeks is frightening and unacceptable.
More than that, we think our policymakers should take the time to reassess what’s going on in their communities when it comes to how bicycles, pedestrians and vehicle traffic mix. If four deaths in six weeks doesn’t prompt a reexamination, we don’t know what would.
There’s plenty to think about. There appear to be more and more people traveling by bicycle every year, and while two decades ago, the idea of bike lanes running alongside vehicle traffic in the Quad-Cities was a novel idea, it is now commonplace.
There also is the potential for expanding our roads to use by other, less traditional modes of travel. Just a few weeks ago, a company proposed a plan to bring electric scooters to downtown Davenport. (The city is considering it.)
Even before these recent fatalities, there was reason for a harder look at this issue.
Last year, there were 24 accidents involving motor vehicles and cyclists in Scott County, the second highest in the state. Only Polk County had a higher number of crashes, at 37.
In Linn County, which has a larger population than Scott County, there were only 14 accidents involving bikes.
Why is that?
Another thing to consider: Three of the four most recent fatalities occurred in Rock Island County. And just last week, a Moline aldermen explained how he was hit by a car as he was stopped at a red light.
Accidents happen for many reasons, but one area we and others are worried about is the rise in distracted driving, particularly drivers who can’t put down their phones and electronic devices when they’re behind the wheel. This practice is especially dangerous to everybody, including bicyclists, who are even less visible than other motor vehicles.
Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, said one thing cities can do to make things safer is to enact ordinances that require motorists to change lanes when passing a bicycle. That would mean drivers would have to do more than just edge their cars over. The coalition is advocating such a measure at the state level.
Adding bicycle lanes would help, too. In fact, bicycling groups say studies have shown the more bicyclists there are, the greater likelihood drivers will get used to them and the number of accidents will fall.
John Harrington, former president of the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club, notes the city of Davenport could definitely use more north-south bicycle lanes.
For our part, we think cities would do well to make sure their bike lanes are well marked. In some areas we have seen markings significantly diminished by the effects of weather.
We also think that, where possible, cities and counties ought to eliminate potential areas of conflict. Here, we are thinking of the long-running dispute in Riverdale where bicyclists who want to go from the Duck Creek trail to the Misssissippi River trail have to cross busy U.S. 67. Despite being told there is little chance of an accommodation, we still hold out hope the parties will find a way to bridge their differences.
To be sure, keeping our roads safe is not just the responsibility of motorists and political leaders. Bicyclists must do their part, too.
We aren’t here to point fingers, but these recent fatalities should prompt all of us to sit up and take notice. And to reassess.
We in the Quad-Cities love our bikes. The freedom and exhilaration that goes along with a long summertime ride is unbeatable. Which is why we have always been grateful for the miles of trails that exist throughout the Quad-Cities; it is why we have been grateful when cities add dedicated bike lanes on our streets.
Now we should redouble our efforts to make the roads safe for all.
Fort Dodge Messenger. July 3, 2021.
Editorial: Iowa Legislature accomplished much in 2021
Americans are accustomed to hearing endlessly about legislative gridlock in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, that seems to be a situation likely to persist for the foreseeable future.
Here in Iowa, the Republican Party controls both houses of the Legislature. Since our state also has a Republican governor, the opportunity exists for state-level lawmakers to accomplish a great deal. The recently concluded legislative session demonstrated that the GOP was ready and able to use its strength in numbers to enact a broad array of important legislation.
At an Eggs and Issues forum held at Iowa Central Community College on June 19, three area lawmakers – Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, Fort Dodge, Sen. Jesse Green, Harcourt, and Rep. Ann Meyer, Fort Dodge – shared their reflections on the Legislature’s 2021 record. All three are key members of the Republican majority.
Changes in tax laws were touted as of huge importance and seen as a major reason Iowans should applaud the Legislature’s work this year. Those modifications include a phase out of the inheritance tax, permitting income tax reductions passed in 2018 to take effect sooner than originally planned, and a state takeover of the financing of mental health and disability services.
These tax changes will benefit many area residents and are supported strongly by this newspaper.
Meyer, who is a nurse, has been a leader in advocating improved state policies regarding an array of health care issues. She has become recognized by her colleagues as a voice that should be heeded. Meyer said that a change enacted this year that will allow mental health services provided electronically – telemedicine – to be paid for equitably will help alleviate some of the problems in rural Iowa concerning access to mental health care. The Messenger strongly agrees and congratulates Meyer on helping to bring about this worthy change.
Meyer also has been a strong champion of strengthening the ability of law enforcement to counter the use of handheld electronic devices, such as cellphones, by drivers. Sadly, her proposed legislation didn’t move forward this year. We urge her to continue to press this issue when the Legislature convenes in January 2022. Reducing distracted driving is a cause that warrants prompt attention.
Among the many accomplishments of the Legislature this year was increased support for making broadband access more widely available to Iowans. We are pleased that our Kraayenbrink, Green and Meyer helped bring that about.
Green said he believed that the 2021 legislative session “is going down as one of the most productive in our generation.” We think that assessment is very much on target. The Messenger is delighted that area lawmakers were a positive force in helping make that record of accomplishment possible.
Iowa City Press-Citizen. June 14, 2021.
Editorial: Republicans show they are more afraid of losing power than fighting for Iowans
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law last week House File 802. Among other things, it dictates what can, and more importantly, what cannot, be taught at Iowa’s schools and universities. It is merely the latest in a long list of illiberal moves made this year by our state government, led by the Iowa GOP.
Like many Republican legislatures across the country, our state GOP is no longer interested in governing or letting local communities govern themselves. Instead, it is a party solely focused on remaining in power, and if that means passing performative laws that are aimed at the non-existent bogeymen constantly being pushed within the right-wing media ecosystem, so be it.
We have serious concerns here in Iowa, such as the effects of a changing climate and an ineffective trade war on our agricultural industry, the need to balance our economic and environmental interests and the need to attract a younger, more diverse workforce. Yet our Legislature focused its time on laws aimed at keeping the Republican Party in power, not improving the lives of Iowans.
Much of the legislation pushed by the Iowa GOP this session was designed to override local government and business control on issues like elections (including criminal prosecution for election workers who might make a mistake) and public health responses to a global pandemic (including infringing on the rights of a business to determine how it wants to approach vaccinations for employees or clients). Our Legislature also focused on bills that will have the effect of chilling speech, such as Senate File 342, which will essentially make it easier to punish protesters.
The attacks on our education systems were especially fraught this session. Perhaps the most egregious overreach was Senate Study Bill 1213, which would have expanded the grounds for punishing and removing local school officials the state felt violated federal or state laws for school operations. The bill would have been applied retroactively, and some lawmakers and advocates felt it was designed as a means to attack local officials who disagreed with the governor and Legislature on how best to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other bills were aimed at Iowa’s university system, including a bill that would remove tenure (which would severely impact the state’s ability to attract top talent) or one designed to obtain personal information, such as political affiliation, of university faculty and staff (which would have had the effect of chilling speech). Luckily, none of these bills passed. But it’s worth noting that the anti-tenure bill, which has been introduced several times before, made it further in the legislative process than it ever has.
This is a far cry from a state, and a party, that used to value education, encourage voting, and believe in the power of local communities. Trumpism and illiberalism have infected the Republican Party, from the national down to the local level. The Iowa GOP may not be the worst of the state GOP parties (it hasn’t yet censured Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, for example, for voting for the Jan. 6 independent commission). However, it is increasingly a party that seems afraid of its own voters, and more afraid of losing power than fighting for Iowans.
This is not a claim this board makes lightly, but it is one we hope our state GOP leaders will take notice of. We want strong, functioning parties in this state who will fight because they think their policies are the best ones to help out our fellow citizens, not because they need to appease a de facto party leader and his followers in order to maintain power. In doing so, the Iowa GOP continues to give credence to the Big Lie, continues to divide rather than unite, and continues to put party over country (or state in this case). It is time to send a message to our elected leaders in charge — start fighting for, not against, all Iowans, or we will find elected officials who will.
