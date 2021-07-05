Editorial Roundup: Iowa

For those who love to travel by bicycle, this was a sobering reminder of the dangers involved in riding alongside much heavier vehicles that often are moving at much faster speeds.

We should all acknowledge these dangers and dedicate ourselves to the idea that our roads belong to all of us — and no matter the size or speed of our vehicles, whether they go on two wheels or four, we all must do a better job of looking out for one another. Four fatalities in six weeks is frightening and unacceptable.

More than that, we think our policymakers should take the time to reassess what’s going on in their communities when it comes to how bicycles, pedestrians and vehicle traffic mix. If four deaths in six weeks doesn’t prompt a reexamination, we don’t know what would.

There’s plenty to think about. There appear to be more and more people traveling by bicycle every year, and while two decades ago, the idea of bike lanes running alongside vehicle traffic in the Quad-Cities was a novel idea, it is now commonplace.

There also is the potential for expanding our roads to use by other, less traditional modes of travel. Just a few weeks ago, a company proposed a plan to bring electric scooters to downtown Davenport. (The city is considering it.)