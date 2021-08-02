Editorial Roundup: Iowa

If we have to do it, though, we will because we trust the experts who say that’s what’s needed to quell the virus.

And yet, think how far we might be now if everyone had gotten vaccinated. We wouldn’t be worried about unvaccinated children -- who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine -- going back to school. We wouldn’t freak about the economy. We wouldn’t question who’s acting in our best interests.

Until politicians started using the pandemic as a talking point, Americans deferred to healthcare experts. Now, anyone with a social media account appears to be a health expert. That’s wrong. When you go to see your family physician, you don’t usually get into a debate about your diagnosis. Or do you? If you aren’t comfortable with his or her conclusion, you’re welcome to a get a second opinion. But, in this case, the second opinion is not someone with medical credentials, it’s someone who has a handful of followers. That’s absurd.

That’s where we are now – in a situation where “liberty or death” has much deeper meaning.