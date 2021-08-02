Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Aug. 1, 2021.
Editorial: Dyersville built it, and yes, they’re coming
The Major League Baseball game that is 12 days away and right here in Dubuque County feels a bit like the movie lore from which the Field of Dreams was born.
It sounds like a Hollywood derived plot:
Executives of a couple of major league baseball teams are having a phone conversation about ways to boost interest and excitement in the game.
“How about if, for just one game, we don’t play in either of our multimillion-dollar stadiums?” the first exec asks. “Let’s play where fans least expect it.”
The other picks up on the idea. “In a town so small the number of fans will be double the entire town’s population.”
“Let’s put the ballfield out in a cornfield — like Kevin Costner’s character did in that ‘Field of Dreams’ movie.”
“Hey, let’s play at the actual Field of Dreams.”
“But not some exhibition, using our bench players or minor leaguers. The game will count in the league standings.”
“Let’s do it.”
Well, such a plot — one that might seem too far-fetched even for Hollywood — is playing out in reality. In Dyersville, Iowa.
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play an official American League game at the Field of Dreams complex on Thursday, Aug. 12, one year later than originally scheduled.
When W. P. Kinsella wrote his 1982 novel, “Shoeless Joe,” he couldn’t have imagined the number of times his “if you build it ...” line would play out in positive ways for a little town in Iowa. But that’s exactly what happened.
And to be clear, the original line from the book and movie — “If you build it, he will come” — has been liberally appropriated to “if you build it, they will come.” That slightly adjusted version fits well with the end of the movie and bespeaks the tourism that a small Iowa town has derived as an intact Hollywood film backdrop of a ballfield in the corn.
Not Kinsella nor Kevin Costner nor the Dyersville officials who opened the city’s doors when Hollywood came knocking more than 30 years ago could have imagined how a single film could alter a community’s identity for decades to come.
Yet the folks of Dyersville kept it in perspective. There are no giant neon signs announcing the Field of Dreams. There’s no attached amusement park or miles of souvenir stands. The setting, beautiful, bucolic and oh-so-Iowa, remains much the way it appeared in the film. That’s what keeps tourists coming back year after year. And perhaps it’s what drew the attention of MLB executives.
Sure, they had to build a stadium to accommodate an MLB game. And it’s hard to know what fans will be asked to pay for a chance to watch the Aug. 12 game. We’re happy, though, that the MLB has offered at least an opportunity (via lottery) for Iowans to see the game. After all, from the perspective of baseball history, this game will mean the most to Iowans,
It’s exciting that thousands of baseball fans will pour into Dubuque County and get a taste of small-town life. We hope they check out what Dyersville has to offer, such as the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier and the National Farm Toy Museum. Baseball fans might be interested to know that yes, small towns do have craft breweries, and Textile Brewing Co. — so named because it is housed in a vintage sewing factory — offers plenty for the beer drinker’s palate. (Also, get the Bavarian pretzel.) And tourists shouldn’t miss the “If You Build It Exhibit” for the full Field of Dreams experience. Just look for the mural of ballplayers walking out of the cornfield on the side of the downtown building.
We won’t be surprised if the game draws folks from the surrounding area, who may or may not have tickets, to Dyersville for the events slated to take place on both Aug. 11 and 12. It shouldn’t take the MLB coming to town to have us soak up the offerings of neighboring communities, but this presents a great opportunity for tri-state residents to be tourists in their own backyard.
A hearty cheer for Dyersville’s ability to put out the welcome mat for fans of America’s favorite pastime. Here’s hoping the community reaps benefits well beyond the footnote in baseball history.
———
Quad-City Times. Aug. 1, 2021.
Editorial: We must meet the moment
Just a few days ago, we got a raw look at how some people are forced to live in the Quad-Cities – and the hard choices they often have to make.
As Tom Barton reported, for nearly two years, renters at Crestwood Apartments on East 37th Street in Davenport “have lived in apartment buildings infested with mold, mildew and bed bugs, with leaking roofs and plumbing, missing or inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, exposed wiring and ‘questionable’ gas-fired furnaces.”
Those words alone should make us all recoil in disgust.
Yet, according to city officials, efforts to get the out-of-state owners of this apartment complex to respond to these horrible conditions have failed.
As a result, the city ordered repairs. Then the owners posted letters, saying the complex was being put up for sale and the tenants had to relocate. About 70 households are affected.
City officials are trying to help with relocation, but they do so amid an affordable housing crisis in the Quad-Cities. That was made clear last year in a report by the Quad-City Housing Cluster, which said almost 12,000 low-income households in this area can’t afford a roof over their head, given existing wages and rents.
We’ve known for years that affordable housing is hard to come by in the Quad-Cities. Almost 10,000 households in our community are paying more than half their incomes toward housing costs, according to that report.
The obstacle to progress has generally been lack of funding.
Fortunately, unprecedented levels of federal funding sent to the Quad-Cities to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic gives us a chance to do something about it. We urge cities that have not yet acted to allocate these funds to give a high priority to creating and incentivizing more affordable housing in this community. This is not a luxury, it is a basic building block for a successful community.
On Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law devoting some of the state’s share of federal Covid funding to affordable housing assistance. We applaud him from doing so, but we would note this also is a local responsibility.
Last week, the city of Moline began considering its strategic plan, and as we understand it, council members will make decisions how to spend the federal money as part of the budget process. The city of Rock Island also is in the midst of planning.
We urge them to build on state efforts and make housing a priority.
The city of Davenport is further along in figuring out how to spend its Covid funding. On Wednesday, aldermen approved a $41 million plan for the funds.
Aldermen voted to fund a range of initiatives, and many are worthy of praise. In particular, we see potential from investments in youth and gang violence reduction, flood mitigation, as well as a community center at Fairmount Library. As the city itself notes, “there are few resources for youth in this area of Davenport, especially those that are free or low cost.”
Unfortunately, it short-changed affordable housing. There is a $600,000 line item for transitional housing, but this is not sufficient.
In light of this, we agree with the four aldermen on the city council who voted Wednesday against a $6 million allocation of Covid money for the “Adventure Play and Event Lawn” piece of the Main Street Landing project.
Don’t get us wrong, we support downtown and riverfront development, and perhaps putting some of the money toward this purpose might be warranted. But given the other needs in our community, this amount of investment is excessive. It is true that the federal rules give local governments a lot of discretion in choosing how to spend this money. But it’s pretty clear to us that these funds were primarily created to help communities recover from this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. What is equally clear is that the fallout from the pandemic has been especially hard on people of limited means, people who already — as the housing cluster report made clear — face struggles with the basics of life.
It’s possible, as some city officials said, that putting these federal dollars toward riverfront development will free up existing city resources to devote to affordable housing. But, frankly, the easiest way to demonstrate that this is a priority would be for the council to reconsider its Wednesday decision and reallocate these funds.
As for those cities that have not yet made decisions how to spend their money, we urge them to strongly consider finding ways to improve our affordable housing stock. This is a basic necessity for so many people, and it is a key ingredient to growing the Quad-Cities.
We’ve heard it over and over: This federal money is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We must spend it in a way that meets our most urgent needs.
———
Sioux City Journal. Aug. 1, 2021.
Editorial Get the vaccine to help quell rising infections
COVID-19 infections were up last week. Some businesses implemented mask mandates. Health experts warned we possibly could be facing lockdowns again.
No. No. No.
We didn’t get this far to go back to the beginning. And, considering how uncomfortable masks are in 90-plus degree heat, we certainly don’t want to cover up during the hottest season of the year.
If we have to do it, though, we will because we trust the experts who say that’s what’s needed to quell the virus.
And yet, think how far we might be now if everyone had gotten vaccinated. We wouldn’t be worried about unvaccinated children -- who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine -- going back to school. We wouldn’t freak about the economy. We wouldn’t question who’s acting in our best interests.
Until politicians started using the pandemic as a talking point, Americans deferred to healthcare experts. Now, anyone with a social media account appears to be a health expert. That’s wrong. When you go to see your family physician, you don’t usually get into a debate about your diagnosis. Or do you? If you aren’t comfortable with his or her conclusion, you’re welcome to a get a second opinion. But, in this case, the second opinion is not someone with medical credentials, it’s someone who has a handful of followers. That’s absurd.
That’s where we are now – in a situation where “liberty or death” has much deeper meaning.
Going back to 1918, when the world was rocked by another pandemic, Americans listened to the experts and they were able to stem the growth of the disease and the number of deaths as a result of the advice they were given. They wore masks, distanced in social situations and listened to health care experts. Politicians deferred to those experts and there wasn’t an “us versus them” mentality that suggested it was all a nefarious plot to control someone.
Now, ironically, those who haven’t been vaccinated are putting others at risk with the emergence of the Delta variant, causing the numbers to spike. There could be medical reasons why some shouldn’t have the vaccine. There could be other answers, too. But the vast majority of anti-vaccination folks stand firm because they’ve bought into a theory that holds no water. Experts have shown the vaccine works.
Locally, infections doubled in one week in Woodbury County, according to Siouxland District Health. There were 26 at the week ending July 5. There were 58 one week later. In the week ending July 19, there were 70 new infections.
That says this isn’t going away on its own.
Even more concerning? Only 50 percent of county residents eligible to get vaccinated have done so.
Nationally, numbers are up significantly, too. That says we’re going backward.
That’s wrong.
Do what’s right for everyone. If your physician says you should get a COVID-19 vaccination, do it. The world is counting on you.
