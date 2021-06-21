Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. June 17, 2021.

Editorial: Please stop watering established grass in central Iowa. Your lawn will be fine

About 90% of Iowa is experiencing extremely dry or drought conditions. River levels are low. We are facing a water shortage. Des Moines Water Works is asking central Iowa residents to scale back lawn watering by 25%.

That’s a small ask. We can all certainly do that. Actually, we can do much more. We should immediately stop all watering of established grass.

Businesses, apartment complexes, nursing homes, churches, universities and individual homeowners should turn off the hoses and irrigation systems.

Go ahead and water new grass that needs moisture to seed, grow and build a root system. But skip the watering of established lawns. Let’s make dormant grass cool. It will be fine for months.

“Most of the turf grasses we grow in Iowa are designed to go dormant, and they can go dormant for 30 to 60 days,” said Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University who specializes in turf grass.

The worst thing we can do for the health of grass, he said, is bring it in and out of dormancy with sporadic watering.