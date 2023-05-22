Quad-City Times. May 21, 2023.

Editorial: State needs to work better with local governments

Many things could be said about the 116-calendar-day Iowa legislative session that just ended. We see two words that seemed left out: local government.

Government entities and agencies must work together for the good of the people. We saw several instances where the state seemed either not to consider the local government partner or decided the state knew better and pushed decisions through regardless of the impact on partners.

We’ll provide some examples, starting with the state’s mistake in how multi-unit properties were taxed, which resulted shortfalls to cities and counties who were already preparing their budgets.

The state could have shared some of the $130 million burden of that financial burden, but it instead passed it along.

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton, went so far as to say cities wouldn’t have to cut budgets. They can just use their reserves.

Davenport city officials said they’d see $1.7 million erased from revenue they were counting on in fiscal 2024 because of the fix.

Other examples include school legislation that limits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and requires administrators notify parents if a student asks to use a new name or pronounce and provides for the removal of books depicting sex acts from school libraries.

These were all issues handled by local school boards who were elected to office. Those boards hire the administrators, teachers and librarians who help make local decisions as to what belongs in the library and what should be taught in the classroom.

This issues didn’t rise up from local schools districts to become a state issue. That is, the school districts weren’t asking for help. Instead, Iowa legislators followed suit with measures enacted in other conservative states. The message sent is that the state knows better how to make these decisions than members of the school boards who live in these districts.

State legislators also approved transgender bathroom restrictions for schools, as if local districts couldn’t navigate what’s best for all students, including those who are transgender.

And finally, Gov. Kim Reynolds is likely to sign a bill into law that would reduce nearly $30 million in funding for Iowa agencies that provide, among other services, special education services to students in public and private schools.

Iowa’s area education area agencies provide services in special education, curriculum and instruction, media and classroom materials and interventions to schools.

The state cuts about $7.5 million each year to the agencies, but this year Senate File 578 will reduce an additional $22 million next fiscal year.

The agency that serves the Quad-Cities, Mississippi Bend AEA, will see a $32,000 reduction. Bill Decker, chief administrator of the Mississippi Bend AEA in Bettendorf, said this will be the highest additional cut the AEAs have ever received.

The bill was fast-tracked, so those who opposed the cuts didn’t have time to weigh in on the legislation. Agencies now have to find scramble to reduce cost as demands for services that are increasing.

We see a need for the state to improve communication and participation with local governments. Cities, counties and school districts do the people’s work, too, and they could provide some insight into decisions at the state level.

They deserve better treatment than they received in this legislative session.

