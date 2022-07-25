Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. July 24, 2022.

Editorial: Trail systems are becoming an Iowa jewel, after years of work

“These are projects I was worried I wouldn’t see the completion of in my lifetime,” said Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition.

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, which begins this morning in Sergeant Bluff, is surely the centerpiece of the state’s cycling calendar. For many years, RAGBRAI presented cyclists with a rare opportunity to take long rides in Iowa in a relatively controlled environment.

Choices for enjoying Iowa’s outdoors from a bicycle seat are much more plentiful now, while also benefiting from the safety of trails. And significant milestones in the state’s various trail systems have come into focus this summer. Hikers, runners, walkers, and parents and children are reaping the fruit of many years of investment in these and other public spaces.

One brief aside: Thanks for the latest news should be directed to U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to vote in favor of the American Rescue Plan Act, which sent Iowa the millions of dollars that state administrators are funneling to trail projects through the Destination Iowa program.

Destination Iowa grants are setting the stage to complete the final segments of several trail systems and make them complete loops.

“These are projects I was worried I wouldn’t see the completion of in my lifetime,” said Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition.

In central Iowa, the headline is a measly 4-mile stretch of trail in western Dallas County that will link the High Trestle Trail and the Raccoon River Valley Trail, creating a 118-mile loop and an 86-mile loop. The existing segments have been packed with riders for years, with trailside businesses springing up to take advantage. A $1 million grant puts the end of the work — long delayed by funding struggles and negotiations with property owners — in sight. Mike Wallace of the Dallas County Conservation Board said in a news release that “most of the final 4 miles could be completed in 2023,” with the last work in 2024.

A larger grant, of $7 million, will go toward helping to build out the Siouxland Regional Trail System so that riders can travel 100-plus miles uninterrupted between Sioux City and four other towns. And conservation boards in Black Hawk and Linn counties will get $3.15 million to complete the final third of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, which connects the Cedar Rapids and Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro areas.

Looking ahead, Wyatt said that there is “still a lot of energy” to connect Des Moines with the Iowa Great Lakes and Des Moines with Omaha by trail. He also singled out work on trails in Wright County, population 12,644, as a model for what can happen anywhere in the state.

Outdoor recreation doesn’t have to mean crossing multiple counties on a bicycle, of course. The Des Moines area has other notable local projects now in progress after the laborious effort of cobbling together funding from city, state and federal contributions and private donations. A pedestrian bridge over Oralabor Road in Ankeny will connect a pair of smaller local trails to the High Trestle Trail, and West Des Moines’ Five Waters Project includes a bridge connecting Walnut Woods State Park with the city’s Raccoon River Park.

After building a trail comes maintaining a trail, and grants don’t do anything for that. The most obvious steady year-to-year funding source would be the state fund that Iowa voters approved in 2010 to be dedicated only to conservation and recreation. It’s empty because state lawmakers have not agreed to raise the state sales tax to fund it. They should do so in 2023.

Months of relative isolation early in the pandemic gave many Iowans new appreciation for why our state needs parks, trails, fishing holes, golf courses and other public and private amenities that offer the opportunity to breathe fresh air, get some exercise and maybe even clear one’s mind of enough clutter to make way for gratitude to seep in.

Unfortunately, the picture for enjoying Iowa’s outdoors is not rosy all over. The recreational “choices” at Iowa’s abundant rivers and lakes are to either ignore the pollutants in them or stay away. Amenities at some popular parks aren’t what they once were. Cities remain largely designed for drivers. Iowa’s leaders have made the wrong choices many, many times when it comes to making our state a welcoming and attractive place to live.

But the work of so many people on building trail networks that we can all be proud of stands out as a success story.

The next task, for advocates and elected officials at the federal and state levels down to volunteers in local communities, is to develop a vision for new transformative projects.

Wyatt noted that some of the projects that received good news in recent weeks will help fill in holes in Iowa’s leg of the Great American Rail-Trail, an initiative to create a continuous multi-use trail from Washington, D.C., to the Pacific Northwest.

“We are one step closer to having a statewide trail,” he said. Credit decades of steps forward and setbacks, and commitment to a vision for an inviting outdoors amenity available for everyone to enjoy.

END