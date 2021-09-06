Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Burglars and other bad actors are going to have even less ability to get away with something in downtown Fort Dodge.

That’s because very soon a camera system will be keeping an unblinking eye on activity downtown 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

On Aug. 23, the City Council hired Iowa Fire Control, of Fort Dodge, to install the system at a cost of $195,176.29. Everything is to be set up by Oct. 20.

The system is being paid for in part by Main Street Fort Dodge. It is perhaps a little different from the usual Main Street initiatives that focus on historic preservation and economic development to create a more vibrant downtown. But it is also a project very in tune with the big picture of Main Street projects. After all, deterring crime is a pretty good way to create a more vibrant downtown.

The concept of security cameras often prompts criticism that somehow they will be used to invade people’s privacy. The reality is that such cameras already exist in all kinds of places. Many private businesses have them inside and outside of their buildings. What is happening now is that a camera system will be able to view a bigger area, rather than just the sidewalk outside one business.