Editorial Roundup: Iowa

It happened because Republicans and Democrats in both parties decided to work together on something big and important, no matter the voices in their parties urging them to do otherwise.

It also was possible because there was a president, Joe Biden, who made it a priority to do something big, even if it meant compromising with the other party.

Biden insisted that this be a bipartisan bill, and he delivered on the promises he made all the way back before the Iowa caucuses — that he would govern as a get-things-done Democrat.

This bill is much smaller than Biden initially proposed, and it doesn’t include the tax increases he initially wanted. Much of it is paid for by repurposing COVID-19 funding. Unfortunately, it also will add $256 billion to the debt over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. That is disappointing, but we believe these investments in America’s infrastructure will achieve a long-term good.

As Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., pointed out, this bill will invest billions in clean water, including $15 billion for lead water line replacement, as well as $5 billion for small and disadvantaged communities to deal with lesser known contaminants, such as PFAS. This help is especially needed in Illinois, a state with more lead water lines than any other.