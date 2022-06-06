Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph-Herald. June 5, 2022.

Editorial: Primary election brings interesting match-ups to a head

Tuesday, June 7, marks an opportunity for voters in Iowa to have a say in who will be on the November ballot to represent them at the county, state and national level. Citizens should be paying attention.

The primary election will narrow the field of candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties, and area races have heated up with plenty of interesting contests. For weeks, the Telegraph Herald has interviewed candidates on their views, covered forums, reviewed campaign finance reports and published dozens of primary preview stories. Voters can get informed by reading up on candidates on TelegraphHerald.com.

One local race on the Republican ballot pits two current state representatives against one another, thanks to redistricting.

Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, of Cascade, and Lee Hein, of Monticello, are vying to represent the new House of Representatives District 66, in which they both now live. The district will cover all of Jones County and nearly all of Jackson County, except Maquoketa and the rest of the southwest corner. No other candidates have filed to run for the seat yet, so the Republican primary likely will be the election that will put one of them in the seat.

Few races have stirred as much interest and commentary as the Dubuque County attorney’s race.

County Attorney C.J. May III will face off against local attorney Sam Wooden to determine which Democrat will advance to the November election to face Republican Scott Nelson and Richard Kirkendall, who is running with no party affiliation. Any voters wishing to catch up on the back and forth this race has brought can read several TH stories attached online to this editorial.

Dubuque County voters also will choose a new county treasurer in November, and the Democratic ballot on Tuesday will determine who advances between Laura McCarthy-Kohn and Angela Steffens.

Some things to know:

— Partisan primaries are open to citizens who register as a Democrat or Republican party member. Party affiliation can be declared at the polling place on Election Day.

— Voters who will be 18 years old on or before the Nov. 8 general election are eligible to register and vote in the primary election.

— Voters are required to show identification to vote in all elections.

— Those not yet registered to vote can do so on Tuesday at the polling place for the precinct in which they reside, after showing ID and proof of residency, such as a utility bill.

— Residents can find their polling place by entering their address at https://bit.ly/3x9WcCZ.

Choosing one’s representatives in public office is our right and responsibility as American citizens. Do your part and participate as an informed voter. Read up on the candidates on TelegraphHerald.com and do your civic duty on Tuesday.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0