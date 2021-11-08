Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Nov. 6, 2021.

Editorial: Iowa’s local elections delivered fresh outlooks. Leaders new and old have listening to do, hard work ahead

Local elections are not known for producing drastic shifts in governance, but central Iowans in several communities made their unhappiness with the status quo clear in Tuesday’s votes.

The headlines, of course, have been about the winners for Ankeny and Johnston school board seats, and the ascent of activist Indira Sheumaker to Des Moines’ City Council.

In each suburb, three victors essentially ran on a single ticket touted by conservative groups because of their opposition to mask mandates and support for more parental involvement in decisions on district policy. The winners all had similar vote totals, suggesting voters might have backed or opposed them as a set. In other cities, including Waukee and Ames, similar slates were defeated.

Sheumaker unseated a two-term incumbent, Bill Gray, to represent northwest Des Moines.

Her story is one of triumph over unrelenting, paternalistic dismissals. She protested in summer 2020 against discrimination and police violence and found the city’s responses nonexistent or lacking. She attended and spoke at meetings throughout the fall and winter, her advocacy reflecting deeply researched and well-informed beliefs about where Des Moines’ provision of services falls short or is hostile to less-privileged residents. But the council’s primary answer was to make it harder for her and colleagues to get time to talk. In particular, Gray’s habitual silence on police and related topics was clearly more on voters’ minds than his years of attentive work to bring infrastructure upgrades and development to the ward.

The uphill battle to move toward more progressive policies, including drastically overhauling the Des Moines Police Department, is hardly over. Sheumaker is clear-eyed about what will change and what won’t when she sits at the council’s horseshoe table. She told Register reporter Melody Mercado, “I don’t have an illusion about these people wanting to work with me on certain things, and so I don’t think that offering them a vote here and there is really going to make that much of a difference.”

The council and City Manager Scott Sanders should get the message, finally, that they should engage more substantively with the ideas of Sheumaker and her constituents (whose voices she promises to take extraordinary steps to elevate).

The world won’t end because of a frank, public discussion about whether the way things have always been done is the best or only way, or whether the answer to problems with policing is demolishing and rebuilding instead of spending and training.

Sheumaker is genuine, she’s done the work, and we believe Des Moines will be better for having her in office. We do not at all expect a scenario like we’ve occasionally seen in the metro area where rabble-rousers win election and deliver unhelpful rants without engaging in understanding the institution or constituents they ostensibly serve.

With that distinction in mind, we also extend a tenuous benefit of the doubt to school board director-elects Sarah Barthole, Joy Burk and Trent Murphy in Ankeny and Deb Davis, Clint Evans and Derek Tidball in Johnston. We challenge them to be a force for helping stressed-out teachers and administrators and maintaining educational excellence in Iowa. They are wrong to oppose mask mandates, which impose minimal burdens on students and staff for considerable benefits. Perhaps their new access to their districts’ administrators, nurses and lawyers and their research will help them understand that.

The fact that the Johnston candidates signed a commitment to “restore honest, patriotic education” does not inspire confidence. The pledge strongly implies (and is in some places explicit) that curriculum relating to unpleasant facts is dishonest and unpatriotic. The “issues” page on Tidball’s campaign website includes the heading “Stopping Critical Race Theory and Social Re-Programming.” It strains credulity to assert either is a real problem at Johnston schools.

Returning and newly elected officials would be wise to make their first priority not acting, but listening. Across all the races that saw incumbents ousted, a common thread was the accusation that constituents’ voices weren’t being heard. Elected bodies should look at expanding public comment periods, setting up weekend or evening listening sessions, ensuring public records are easily accessible and otherwise encouraging public comments and participation.

City councils and school boards confront certain problems perennially because they are difficult to solve, and because even incremental improvement can require painstaking research and consideration. Educators work with children with a staggering range of needs, starting in some cases with food, shelter and love. Councils must spend to provide social services that reduce houselessness and hunger from the same pots of money that ensure wastewater is carried away, that police and firefighters answer emergency calls, and that snow is cleared off streets in winter.

Returning and newly elected officials should expect much of their work to be in those weeds, making things better a little at a time while also considering more ambitious changes.

Stepping outside the metro area, that’s what’s happening in Waterloo, where Mayor Quentin Hart was reelected, over a challenger who had called on the city’s Black police chief to resign. Next year, for the first time, the mayor and a majority of council members will be Black.

Hart told the Associated Press, “This community chose working together, a message of unity, a message of hope and a message that is love for the city and not just division.”

Iowans everywhere can get behind that approach.

___

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Nov. 7, 2021.

Editorial: Complex worker shortage calls for innovative solution

By now, nearly everyone in the Dubuque area has felt the impact of the worker shortage.

For many working people, it means extra duties, extra hours and extra days of work to fill the void left by vacant positions. Companies are getting few — if any — applicants to fill jobs that once would have seen a pile of resumes. Area residents looking to stop at a restaurant or retailer might have encountered a place closed up early because of a lack of staffing.

Because this worker shortage comes on the heels of the pandemic, there is a tendency to want to link these events. For a while, there was an assumption that after months of unemployment supplemented by pandemic stimulus aid, workers just weren’t in any hurry to go back to work.

Now, we know that’s not really an accurate picture. Dubuque County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in September, down from 4.6% in the same month last year. All 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald readership area — which covers portions of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois — observed drops in the September jobless rate, compared to both the previous month (August 2021) and the same month the previous year (September 2020).

Unemployment in Dubuque County is lower than both the national rate (4.8% in September) and the statewide rate (4.0%). And it is only slightly higher than the 2.0% unemployment rate reported in Dubuque County in September 2019 before the pandemic altered the economic landscape.

That’s a pretty good indication that the worker shortage has little to do with unemployment.

Here’s an even sharper contrast:

In September 2021, 1,600 Dubuque County residents received unemployment benefits — 500 more than in September 2019.

But the number of individuals employed or actively seeking employment dropped dramatically in that time frame — from 57,800 in September 2019 to 54,800 in September 2021.

That’s 3,000 fewer people either working or seeking work. And that’s the challenge.

When Gov. Kim Reynolds in June suspended federal supplemental benefits to the unemployed, the move resulted in little change in the worker shortage. That’s because the reduction in workers over the past two years is not caused primarily by individuals milking unemployment benefits; rather, it is the result of individuals choosing to leave the workforce altogether.

That has created a difficult workforce climate, putting more pressure on employers than ever. We’re seeing that already with wages climbing locally and signing bonuses being dangled. This change might further manifest itself in offering positions with benefits or, for the biggest and/or most innovative companies, helping to try to figure out the child care piece.

Additionally, with so many openings among full-time jobs with benefits, there likely are fewer people available to work the part-time jobs — which often round out the workforce at restaurants, bars and retailers. Folks aren’t as interested in working multiple part-time jobs when they can go to a manufacturer and get 40 hours with benefits and a retention bonus.

All of these factors are combining to force a redefinition of various industries. Some employers will not survive without really reevaluating how employees fit into the equation.

Surely this new employment picture is not lost on those involved in the Deere & Co. strike. Workers likely feel emboldened to hold out for what they feel they deserve when they know the scarcity of workforce.

When Dubuque saw highest-in-the-nation unemployment rates in the 1980s wreak havoc on the local business climate, most people would have thought unemployment rates of less than 3% would have been the answer to all problems. In fact, like most things in business, there’s a balance required. Complex economic problems call for innovative and nuanced solutions. It will take all stakeholders to develop strategies to right-size the workforce in the greater Dubuque area.

Iowa City Press-Citizen. Oct. 28, 2021.

Editorial: Carbon pricing needs to be in reconciliation bill to stop climate change

Iowa and the rest of the United States are experiencing increasing severity of weather patterns, including drought, flooding and derechos in the Midwest, hurricanes in the Southeast, and wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report recently released confirms that this dangerous trend will continue and get worse unless urgent action is taken to reduce greenhouse emissions and keep the global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The U.S. House is on the verge of passing a budget reconciliation bill that contains important climate initiatives. Some parts of the bill being considered include subsidies for electric vehicles, funding for EV charging stations, and expansion of the electric energy grid to provide renewable power for EVs.

Amid the political wrangling in Congress, it is uncertain what climate initiatives will be contained in the final reconciliation bill, which is likely to be passed soon.

How can the reconciliation bill be adapted to confront climate change effectively?

The reconciliation bill needs to reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2030, in line with the commitment President Joe Biden made earlier this year and the Iowa City Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

The answer is carbon pricing.

A carbon price would impose a fee on oil, coal and natural gas based on how much carbon is released when they are burned. Carbon pricing is the most important climate component of the reconciliation bill, which is needed to meet the U.S. commitment in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Why is carbon pricing important?

The most effective way to reduce carbon emissions, confirmed by many studies, is a carbon tax assessed on fossil fuels at the source, like a wellhead or mine. This will make fossil fuels less competitive than cheaper green renewable energy alternatives, including wind and solar. A price on pollution will accelerate the shift to climate-friendly energy sources throughout the U.S. economy. It will spur technology to make electric vehicles cheaper and travel farther with better batteries.

Won’t a carbon tax hurt consumers, especially low-and-middle-income Americans?

Energy companies will pass the increased cost of oil production on to consumers. But if all or most of the money from the carbon tax is given back to all Americans as a carbon dividend or “carbon cashback,” it will offset and compensate for the slowly rising cost of fossil fuels. This monthly carbon cashback will make the carbon tax equitable because most low- and middle-income Americans will come out financially ahead or break even.

Many leading economists say a carbon tax and carbon dividend is the most effective way to reduce carbon emissions quickly, according to the Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends. Signatories include 3,623 U.S. economists, four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, 28 nobel laureate economists and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers.

What specific carbon fee and dividend legislation could be included in the reconciliation bill?

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2703), which has been introduced in Congress, is such a bill. It will reduce America’s carbon pollution 50% by 2030, will add millions of jobs, save many lives by reducing pollution Americans breathe, and is revenue-neutral.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been endorsed by the Press-Citizen editorial board, the City of Iowa City, and the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

What if other countries don’t price carbon like the U.S.?

The U.S. is one of only two developed countries that does not have some form of carbon pricing.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will not disadvantage U.S. businesses in the world market because it has a provision built in to protect trade competitiveness: a “carbon border fee adjustment” imposed on covered fuels and “emissions-intensive trade-exposed” goods that cross our border in either direction. These goods include steel, aluminum, cement, glass, certain chemicals, and some agricultural products.

Any country without a carbon border fee adjustment and carbon tax will have to pay a stiff tariff for carbon emissions-intensive products they export to trading partners like the E.U., which already has a carbon border fee adjustment.

Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst are worried about this hit on the Iowa economy if the U.S. does not have a carbon border fee adjustment.

What about China and India?

The carbon border fee adjustment prevents energy-intensive U.S. businesses from moving overseas to escape the carbon fee. It will also encourage other countries to put a price on carbon.

A recent Washington Post editorial board opinion advocates carbon pricing and said that the U.S. should follow Europe’s lead: “What is clear is that (Europe’s) basic outline — price emissions, recycle the revenue back to consumers, impose a border adjustment — is the most rational policy response to climate change.”

Carbon pricing is needed in the reconciliation bill

Carbon pricing, preferably with a carbon dividend to make it equitable for low- and middle-income Americans, needs to be passed in the reconciliation bill to prevent the ravages of climate change that are bearing down on us.

The U.S. must lead the world with big climate legislation at the Glasgow COP26 summit next month, with strong climate commitments and action to cut carbon emissions. World leaders need to act now to limit global warming and stop climate change

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0