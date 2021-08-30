Editorial Roundup: Iowa

It is not cheap – the price tag ranges from $100 million to $150 million. Nor is it simple. The multifaceted plan suggests a range of solutions varying in scope depending on the part of the city in which they’re employed. The plan includes such things as underground sewer improvements, pump stations, raised roads, berms and flood walls.

After more than a year of seeking public and stakeholder input, the city is opening up the plan to another public comment period, through Sept. 15. Go to the city’s web site to weigh in.

These are far-reaching ideas, and while the city seeks to balance the goals of lasting flood protection with continued access to the riverfront, undoubtedly some of these ideas will meet resistance. Some will believe they do too much; others, not enough.

This is Davenport, after all.

Our own view is this: We believe this is a very good start to what will be a long road ahead. The construction timelines mentioned in this plan, particularly for the more structurally intensive parts, last more than a decade. And the costs are big. Even with federal and state funds, the price tag will weigh on local taxpayers.