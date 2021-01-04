Editorial Roundup: Iowa

After more than three decades at the top of the community wish list and four years of construction, August marked a major milestone in the history of Dubuque transportation infrastructure — The Southwest Arterial opened for travel. The 6-mile, four-lane highway connecting U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park has been a goal for local and state officials since the last century. The $183.6 million project came to fruition with the help of federal funding and was the culmination of efforts from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Iowa Department of Transportation.

Though the closure of Flexsteel Industries’ manufacturing facility in Dubuque came as a tremendous blow, this year-end brought elation over one of the biggest economic development agreements the city has ever seen. Simmons Pet Food will purchase the Seippel Road plant, invest $80 million and create more than 270 full-time jobs. The magnitude of the impact of such a development would be impressive in any economic climate. Amid a pandemic, the weight of the announcement is all the more staggering.