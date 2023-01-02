 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

  • 0

Des Moines Register. January 1, 2023.

Editorial: Iowans have elected an all-Republican congressional delegation: What should it deliver?

Iowa’s all-Republican congressional delegation can fixate on investigating the Biden administration. Or it can focus on Iowa’s needs, such as shaping a strong farm bill and shoring up rural hospitals.

The potential Republican wave in the midterm election didn’t materialize nationally, but it washed across Iowa. Voters elected Republicans to every federal and statewide office on the ballot with the exception of state auditor.

As a result, when the U.S. Senate and House convene this week, Iowa will be represented by an all-Republican congressional delegation for the first time since 1957.

What will the delegation accomplish for Iowa with this one-party clout?

People are also reading…

Will U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson, Zach Nunn and Randy Feenstra spend their time in Washington carrying the flag for former President Donald Trump and the most extreme factions of their party? Or will they focus on the needs of constituents back in Iowa?

Expectations are low for Congress as a whole. Republicans have taken control of the House by a narrow majority, and Democrats maintained narrow control in the Senate. Add divided government to a climate of sharp polarization, and the sum is likely gridlock.

Worse, House Republicans could spend much of their time fixated on investigating pent-up grievances against the Biden administration over its handling of the pandemic, border security and the withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as, yes, dissecting every byte on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Grassley, a ringleader in demanding a thorough investigation of the Biden family’s financial connections to the Chinese government, insists he’s pursuing important questions of national security. Congressional oversight is a vital function, and Grassley has built a long record of effective government oversight. But he and the rest of the delegation will squander voters’ trust if they get consumed by partisan witch hunts.

The more optimistic view is that divided government will force compromise. Nothing can get done without it. Representatives willing to work across the aisle could gain leverage.

Iowa’s all-Republican delegation has the opportunity to shape legislation that can pass a divided Congress and do good things for Iowans. It can help:

Craft a forward-looking farm bill that better serves rural Iowa

Each farm bill, authorized every five years, is important for our agriculture-dependent state, but this one is especially critical. Iowa’s farmers are already feeling the effects of climate change. Weather extremes such as drought and flash flooding are becoming more frequent.

The more optimistic view is that divided government will force compromise. Nothing can get done without it. Representatives willing to work across the aisle could gain leverage.

Iowa’s all-Republican delegation has the opportunity to shape legislation that can pass a divided Congress and do good things for Iowans. It can help:

Craft a forward-looking farm bill that better serves rural Iowa

Each farm bill, authorized every five years, is important for our agriculture-dependent state, but this one is especially critical. Iowa’s farmers are already feeling the effects of climate change. Weather extremes such as drought and flash flooding are becoming more frequent.

Shore up the health care system, especially rural hospitals

The pandemic brought surges in telehealth and in the need for mental health services. There’s bipartisan interest in authorizing continued use of telehealth and in expanding access to mental health care. Both steps would help shore up health care in rural Iowa.

The Oct. 1 closure of the Blessing Health Keokuk hospital also underscores the need for federal lawmakers to increase Medicare reimbursements or otherwise assure the revenue required to preserve access to emergency medical care in rural areas.

Allow more immigrants to live and work in the US legally

Granted, it may seem farfetched after decades of failure to think Congress can do anything worthwhile to fix the nation’s broken immigration system. But two small slices of the issue enjoy bipartisan support: offering legal status to the so-called Dreamers, young people brought to the United States as children; and expanding the agricultural visa program to provide year-round labor.

Passage would require Republicans to abandon their insistence on doing nothing until the administration achieves 100%, no exceptions, airtight border security, and Democrats to abandon their insistence on doing nothing without a comprehensive approach. Doing nothing has cruelly left Dreamers in limbo and rural Iowa without the workers it desperately needs.

If Iowa’s all-Republican delegation could play a role in breaking the logjam on these two measures, that alone would earn it a legacy of compassion and economic pragmatism.

Take up the causes of expanding access to child care, affordable housing

The delegation can be productive in plenty of other ways. Members could dedicate themselves to becoming national leaders in expanding access to high-quality child care and affordable housing, persistent needs in both rural and urban Iowa and across the country. They could also champion fellow conservative Bob Vander Plaats’ call for helping families by expanding paid family leave.

But ... this path won’t be easy

Two recent developments show both the ease in following the party line and the pain in bucking it. Not a single Republican in the current delegation joined the 18 Republican senators and nine Republican House members who voted for the $1.7 trillion spending package that funds defense priorities they favor and averted a government shutdown. It’s simple enough with such a huge bill to pick out individual provisions that deserve defeat. The Iowans left it to others in their party to do the harder work of keeping government running.

And several county Republican leaders have made it clear they will brook no deviation from party orthodoxy. Ernst, Hinson and Miller-Meeks have taken heat for supporting the Respect for Marriage Act, which strengthens recognition of same-sex marriage — a stand that arguably represents a vote of conscience and, polling shows, reflects the majority will of their constituents. Several county parties have censured Ernst, despite her emphasis that the bill doesn’t change the status quo in Iowa and includes protections for religious liberty.

Perhaps the best holiday gift for the state’s elected representatives at all levels would be noise-canceling earbuds that shut out hyperpartisan rhetoric from all sides. Members of Iowa’s unusual all-Republican delegation in the 118th Congress would do well to follow the North Star of Iowans’ needs. And Iowans of all political stripes owe them the latitude to do so.

END

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with a $685 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held in the Mega Millions game. There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week. The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpot up to $640M after no big winner

Mega Millions jackpot up to $640M after no big winner

A giant Mega Millions jackpot has grown larger to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner. No one won the lottery game’s top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be Friday night. The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won Nov. 8 in California. The reason for all the big prizes is simple. Long odds ensure there are few winners and the long streaks of lottery futility allow jackpots to grow ever larger week after week. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.6 million.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Police shoot 16-year-old boy during domestic confrontation

Police officers in Des Moines have killed a 16-year-old boy they encountered during a domestic disturbance. The Des Moines Register reports that a relative of the boy called police about 12:30 a.m. Monday to report the dispute at an apartment complex near Blank Park Zoo. The caller said the disturbance involved the boy and he was armed with a handgun. Police said in a statement that officers found the boy in an  apartment with other family members. Officers tried to talk to the boy to de-escalate the situation but the boy raised the gun toward officers, prompting more than one officer to open fire. The boy later died at a hospital. State agents are investigating the shooting.

Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The Des Moines Register reports the chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull over the truck because the license plate didn't match the vehicle. The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. The chase ended when police got in front of the truck, forcing the driver to stop. The driver then tried to drive away when an officer hit the truck, pushing it against the house. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 28 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday. The blizzard roared through the region Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News