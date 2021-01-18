Editorial Roundup: Iowa

That includes the Dubuque County-run Sunnycrest Manor, where just 46% of workers took the vaccine when given the opportunity, despite the cajoling of the facility’s interim administrator.

Education, discussion and encouragement are about the only tools at the disposal of care center officials when it comes to convincing workers to get vaccinated. Employees at these facilities play a vital role in the health care system in jobs that aren’t easy to fill.

Sunnycrest isn’t alone — Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque County and Bell Tower Retirement assisted-living facility in East Dubuque, Ill., faced a similar lukewarm response from staffers.

The same scenario is playing out in some nursing homes across the country. Employees at those sites generally have expressed concern about the rapid development of the vaccine, even though experts say those fears are unfounded.

The position is a stark contrast to the feelings of the patients for which these employees care and the loved ones of those patients, most of whom are eager for the vaccine and a potential reuniting with family. At Sunnycrest, 90 of the 91 residents were signed up for the vaccine.