Editorial: Blaming judges is no way to resolve Iowa’s abortion debate

The successful campaign to oust justices in 2010 has turned out to be, as we feared then, a first step in diminishing Iowa’s impartial judiciary.

Social conservatives hold a stronger hand today to get what they want on abortion than they did in 2009, when the Iowa Supreme Court made another decision that conservatives despised, ruling unanimously that same-sex couples had a right to marriage.

Yet a prominent voice has called to bring back the conservative movement’s most petty, irrelevant and anti-American tactic from that era: Blame, then oust the judges.

Iowans should ignore this worn-out idea in favor of engaging on the substance of abortion rights, by lobbying their representatives over the next year and a half and sending like-minded legislators to Des Moines in November 2024.

A terrible idea 13 years ago is somehow even worse today

Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Family Leader, a politically influential Christian group, led the charge in 2009 and 2010 to have Iowa voters kick out of office three of the seven justices who joined the unanimous marriage ruling. Those three happened to be on the ballot for retention in 2010, and Iowans dismissed them. None of the four other justices lost their jobs.

Vander Plaats, in a tweet June 17, characterized those justices’ offense as “disregarding the separation of powers” because they found Iowa’s one-man-one-woman marriage law incompatible with the Iowa Constitution. He went on to say that, in 2023, three justices who, for practical purposes, permanently blocked an onerous ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy “should resign, be impeached or be ousted.”

To briefly tackle this on its own terms, the state constitution says impeachment by the Legislature applies only to “malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.” It’s not for unpopular rulings. The same is true of the purpose of judicial retention elections: They give the general public an opportunity to provide accountability for misconduct. Tying a judge or justice’s tenure to a single decision or a body of rulings undermines the reason we don’t vote directly for judges in the first place: They are supposed to be independent and insulated from the whims of public opinion, freeing them to decide disputes by interpreting the law and constitutional guarantees.

The last attack on Iowa judges harmed their independence

The three justices attracting degrees of disapproval from Vander Plaats, Reynolds and others are Chief Justice Susan Christensen and justices Thomas Waterman and Edward Mansfield. The latter two were appointed by Gov. Terry Branstad after the marriage dismissals and were the only dissenters in a 2018 ruling that briefly strengthened abortion rights in Iowa. Christensen, appointed by Reynolds in 2018, has stood out for her unique insights on family law, for her commitment to precedent in a 2022 abortion ruling, and for her prudent guidance of the judiciary during the COVID-19 pandemic. That context underscores that the criticism from the right centers on a single ruling that, we have no reason to doubt, each justice approached thoughtfully.

More pragmatically, none of them is on the ballot again until 2028. The landscape of abortion could look very different by then. Mansfield will be weeks away from the judiciary’s mandatory retirement age of 72, with Waterman and Christensen trailing just a few years behind.

Let the people decide — on abortion, not on judges

Leave the judges out of it. The future of abortion policy should be settled at the ballot box as Iowans vote for the people to represent them in the executive and legislative branches.

Republicans, who hold large majorities in both chambers of the Legislature, could have passed the six-week abortion ban again in the 2023 legislative session, but instead decided to await the Supreme Court ruling. Since that gambit backfired, they have a few choices. They can dodge responsibility again and put abortion rights on the ballot in the form of a constitutional amendment. (They could do that by giving a required second approval to a proposed amendment first passed in 2021 that the Iowa Constitution “does not recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion.” That would put the amendment before voters in 2024. Or, they could fashion another proposed amendment, which wouldn’t make the ballot until 2026.) This editorial board would welcome the opportunity for Iowans to vote directly on this divisive issue.

The most obvious course: Republican lawmakers can simply pass a law and take their chances on what rights they can trample without violating the Iowa Constitution. In no case should they undertake an effort to impeach justices because of the June 16 ruling. Lawmakers ought to do nothing, continuing to allow abortion in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Republican leaders have already committed to a different, if unspecified, course.

Whatever happens, Republicans’ views on women’s bodily autonomy will be fresh in Iowans’ minds when November 2024’s legislative elections arrive. That — not a judicial retention election — is the right time for Iowans to make their feelings known.

