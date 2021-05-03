Editorial Roundup: Iowa

That lack of trust contributed to people not following recommendations to socially distance and wear masks. Now it’s likely contributing to going without vaccination.

We can hope all eligible Iowans do the right thing and get shots.

We can also take action to nudge the vaccine needle in the right direction by using encouragement, accurate information — and, yes, pressure. What can you do as an individual?

Get vaccinated and tell people about it. This is leading by example.

Refuse to gather in person with those who have not been vaccinated. You may not be able to control whether your uncle gets a shot, but you can control whether he eats and breathes in your dining room.

When making appointments for everything from hair cuts to dental cleanings, inquire whether staff have been vaccinated. Only patronize providers who have been. On the flip side, business owners can require workers to be vaccinated. They can reward inoculated customers with discounts or other perks. Even if proof of vaccination is based on an honor system, it sends an important message.

Schedule vaccination appointments for your young adult children. You’re probably covering them on your health insurance and you can help them protect their health and others’.