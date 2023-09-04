Dubuque Telegraph-Herald. September 3, 2023.

Editorial: Iowa should allow non-English voting materials

In the name of “election integrity,” Iowa’s attorney general is determined to fight a judge’s decision that cleared the way for election officials to offer non-English voting materials to the public.

You heard that right. Attorney General Brenna Bird believes the pathway to better elections is to exclude those American citizens who might benefit from a translation to understand ballot issues, follow absentee voting instructions and even register to vote.

If you can’t read English proficiently, you don’t deserve to vote is the message Iowa wants to send to its citizens, apparently.

For some 15 years, an injunction had blocked the practice of allowing Iowa counties to provide citizens with non-English ballots, voter-registration forms and absentee ballot applications. This summer, a district court ruling sided with League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa calling for the allowance of non-English ballots. The basis of the lawsuit was simple: Voting is a constitutional right. The judge agreed. (Don’t we all agree with that?)

Polk County District Court Judge Scott D. Rosenberg wrote in his opinion: “One would be hard-pressed to find a right that has been more frequently and unwaveringly praised in this nation than the right to vote. One’s ability to participate in the shared experience of democracy is dependent on effective communication, whether it be amongst voters or between the electorate and the state. Iowa itself has a long history of immigrants, including ones that do not speak English proficiently. In fact, the Constitutional Convention of the State of Iowa in 1857 contemplated such an issue given the large German population in the state at the time. The convention agreed to commission the translation of the Iowa Constitution into German and the printing of 3,000 copies for distribution among the state’s German immigrants.”

If Iowa counties would make election materials available in multiple languages, it would ensure that all citizens, regardless of their language proficiency, have the opportunity to participate fully in the democratic process. Isn’t that the goal? Wouldn’t that enhance the overall legitimacy of elections?

Additionally, we all know the wording of ballot issues can be complicated. It’s the right of citizens — and in the best interest of governance — that election materials be comprehensible to everyone. Making information available in multiple languages would make it easier for all voters to educate themselves about their choices, leading to more informed decisions. Isn’t that also what we want in our elections?

We live in a country rich with ethnic and cultural diversity, with linguistic minorities. Providing materials in multiple languages helps protect the rights of these minorities, ensuring they can understand the issues at stake and exercise their voting rights effectively.

As evidenced by the fact that it was League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa that brought the lawsuit, we know language barriers can disenfranchise voters who are not proficient in the official language of a country.

As Joe Henry, political director of LULAC of Iowa, noted to Iowa Capital Dispatch, the Iowa Department of Transportation provides non-English instructional materials to people applying for a driver’s license, with the DOT website currently offering downloadable, Iowa-specific driver manuals in 23 different languages.

“So it’s OK to get informational materials that way to learn how to drive in Iowa, but it’s somehow not OK when it comes to voting,” Henry said.

It’s hard to see a downside of broadening the access to voting and to understanding elections and ballot issues. Building understanding of the process is likely to increase voter turnout and expand the range of voices heard. Lifting language barriers removes an obstacle of voter suppression.

For myriad reasons, Iowa’s attorney general should let the ruling stand and allow all U.S. citizens in Iowa the right to vote, regardless of their grasp of English.

Des Moines Register. September 3, 2023.

Editorial: Alarm signs in insurance will require Iowa to respond

Climate change’s effects are often impersonal, abstract and far away in geography and time. In contrast, evolutions in insurance will explicitly affect our neighbors, if not right now, soon.

More frequent natural disasters are disrupting insurance markets. Iowa is seeing stress on long-standing relationships in property and casualty insurance.

The upheaval is likely far from finished. In the long run, if Iowans are to be able to afford coverage against catastrophe for homes and businesses, the way it’s provided may look different.

Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Co. and Grinnell Mutual told the Register’s Tyler Jett that they were backing away from reinsuring some companies. Reinsurance helps insurers spread their own risk and keeps markets stable. Farmers Mutual cited a “significantly increased loss experience that is unsustainable.” Many Iowa companies of varying sizes are confronting large cost increases and deciding what to charge their customers.

No single factor completely explains the challenging market in insurance. After past crises of premium increases and decreased coverage, some critics have faulted insurance companies, saying their appetite to maintain profit as interest rates fluctuate results in worse deals for consumers. But today, it’s apparent that a serious factor in Iowa, and around the nation and the world, is the frequency of high-cost disasters. Those disasters result from the types of storms that scientists say are correlated with a warming world.

State Farm has joined other companies in no longer issuing homeowner policies in parts of California, especially where wildfires repeatedly threaten and burn communities. Hurricanes have led to similar situations in Florida.

Shifts could be big

The debate over the appropriate policy responses for individuals, businesses and governments to climate change is well-trod ground. The question of keeping insurance available and affordable is narrower and mostly independent of how we react to global temperatures.

Tom O’Meara, executive director of the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa, told Jett that Iowa is one of three states without a cap on payouts for a single event and that such a cap could help settle things down in the short run. Even if legislators agree to that, it’s at best an answer to kick the can down the road. The number of catastrophes in a given time is at least as big a concern as the severity of those catastrophes.

Suggestions that more prudence and perhaps rules about where people build also aren’t as helpful in Iowa as they might be in other places. It may be fair to treat a property in a location prone to wildfires or hurricane storm surge differently. But what can a homeowner do to be out of reach of the next derecho?

The Iowa FAIR Plan Association is established by state law to give basic coverage to certain people who cannot obtain it any other way. Its role could be to step in if and when companies decide they no longer can do business in a particular location. More direct involvement from the state could be necessary down the road. (Leaders of the state Insurance Division declined to comment for Jett’s stories in the Register.)

Stop making debates political

The problem bears some resemblance to the stalemates over what to do about carbon dioxide emissions themselves. On climate change, no technical solution has emerged to allow to maintain the status quo without nasty consequences. In turn, with more natural disasters, the actuarial math means that, broadly, insurers will have to charge more or cover less. Expectations we’ve developed for property insurance have to be put aside permanently.

The least Iowa could do would be to approach serious attempts to figure this out without political grievance in mind. Unfortunately, that hasn’t ben Attorney General Brenna Bird’s path. This spring she joined 22 other state attorneys general in signing a letter to an international group of insurers that was formed to push aggressive steps to encourage customers to limit carbon emissions.

We can leave the finer points of antitrust law and policy to the lawyers, for now. But the letter makes clear from its first paragraph about an “activist climate agenda” that the focus on emissions is the actual problem, not the finer points of collusion and coercion. The Net-Zero Insurance Alliance has lost nearly half its members since the letter was sent in May, Reuters reported.

Industry could be transformed

Some analysts see this as a transformational decade for the industry as technological advances and new risk profiles change how people interact with insurance. Three partners at Bain & Co. wrote in 2021 that insurance companies “have the chance, perhaps even the duty, to take a firmer hand in moving beyond reimbursement for damage and controlling losses to incentivizing behaviors in ways that will reduce risks. If they can pull it off, the future of insurance looks bright.” The partners noted that disasters prompted federal governments in China and Australia to take steps to intervene in faltering markets.

Climate change’s effects are often impersonal, abstract and far away in geography and time. In contrast, evolutions in insurance will explicitly affect our neighbors, if not right now, soon. Iowans should pay attention.

