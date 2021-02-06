Efforts in Cedar Rapids prompt drop in flood insurance rates

“We’re thinking about that as a possibility but we just haven’t broached it yet, because right now it’s quite a change just getting our developers used to our current standards and flood plain management and it might be a little too much, too fast to get to that next point,” DeKeyser said.

Bill Cappuccio, a flood plain management engineer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said residents of communities that do not participate in this federal program face more obstacles in getting things like loans and disaster assistance when there is a flood.

Cappuccio, the state’s National Flood Insurance Program coordinator, said Cedar Rapids has been ambitious and proactive in trying to provide the kind of protection that would prevent the level of damage seen in 2008. He pointed to the city’s steps to mitigate risk through regulation and construction of the permanent system and its removal of structures in the flood plain.

Other potential improvements communities could consider include requiring developments be built a foot above the 500-year flood plain or requiring higher standards for critical facilities such as city buildings, fire stations, power plants and wastewater treatment plants, Cappuccio said.