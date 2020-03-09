Eight COVID-19 cases now confirmed in Iowa

Sometime after their return, all three individuals sought medical care after feeling ill and were sent home with mild symptoms, state officials said. None required hospitalization.

But beyond that, no more details have emerged on these individuals or any potential interactions they may have had with others.

Sam Jarvis, Johnson County Public Health community health manager, said his agency is handling daily monitoring for these individuals.

In addition, the county public health department and the Iowa Department of Public Health are conducting an investigation into these cases to assess public risk for spread.

“Currently we’re not seeing community transmission, and that notification would come from IDPH,” Jarvis said.

“We are continuing to meet daily to discuss updates, and have teams working closely with the IDPH and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Molly Rossiter, University of Iowa Health Care spokeswoman.

“Most community hospitals are equipped and able to handle a case if necessary, but for the majority of instances the patients would be ordered to self-isolate at home,” Rossiter said in an email.