Emmetsburg man arrested in connection to 2020 killing

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested an Emmetsburg man and charged him with murder for the 2020 death of another man whose body was pulled from a northwestern Iowa lake nearly two years ago.

Brice Patrick Colling, 22, was arrested Monday night on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager, of Washington, Iowa, the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Bontrager's body was pulled from Virgin Lake near Ruthven, Iowa, on July 22, 2020. An autopsy showed he had been severely beaten.

Colling is the second person charged in the case. In August 2020, authorities arrested Allan Michael Schwidder, and he pleaded guilty last March to second-degree murder in Bontrager’s death.

Schwidder was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison. As part of his sentencing, Schwidder said he and Bontrager had been fishing when the two began fighting. Schwidder said that during the fight, Colling hit Bontrager in the head with a bolt cutter. Bontrager fell to the ground, and Schwidder and another man continued to hit and kick Bontrager, Schwidder said.

While Bontrager was unresponsive on the ground, Colling hit him a second time with the bolt cutter, Schwidder said. Schwidder said he then checked for a pulse. When he found none, he and the others threw Bontrager into the water, he said.

