PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Employees have gone back to work at a giant equipment manufacturer in central Iowa that was badly damaged by a tornado last week.
Nearly three-quarters of Vermeer's employees returned to work Tuesday, The Des Moines Register reported. The company's Pella plants employ 2,700 people.
Several of the company's plants were hit by an EF-3 tornado last week. The storm was one of at least a dozen twisters that touched down in the central part of the state.
Seven workers were treated for minor injuries after the tornado hit. No employees were seriously injured or killed.
Several buildings sustained damage, Vermeer spokeswoman Liz Sporrer said. The company is working with experts to examine the buildings that were partially damaged and to see if they're safe for employees to return to, she said. Two more plants are expected to open at the end of next week.
Officials are working to relocate resources and employees from severely damaged plants, she said.
"We are doing our best to shift from the areas that were hit, moving them into different locations and how can we optimize different areas of the business," Sporrer said.
Company officials also met with out-of-work employees Monday in Pella, Knoxville, Eddyville and Newton, according to a statement.
State officials are assessing how they can help damaged businesses rebuild, said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
She said Vermeer is considering moving some work into a temporary site. The state would aid with transportation costs to a new site, she said.
