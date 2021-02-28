End of video store era difficult for many movie lovers

A 2020 alumnus of the University of Iowa, Walsh grew up in Muscatine loving films. For roughly a decade, he and his family would visit a rental store every Friday to pick up a new movie.

As he browsed, Walsh stumbled onto films he says he wouldn’t have picked up otherwise: “Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead” (2014) and “Diablo” (2015) are two standouts he remembers discovering while perusing stores’ shelves.

But with the stores of his childhood disappearing, he figured he could at least use the opportunity to add to his own collection.

“Me and my girlfriend — we eagle-eyed when Family Videos went out of business,” Walsh said. “In Muscatine, I bought, like, 10 movies for $15; then the North Liberty one went out of business and we got a whole bunch more.”

While picking over what was left from the closing stores, including the recently closed Video Warehouse in Des Moines, he’s found dozens of used DVDs and Blu-Rays to add to his 300-some collection of movies. He estimates half came from video stores that were going out of business.

Though running That’s Rentertainment was often financially tumultuous for Meyer (he estimates he lost 10% of his customer base every time a new batch of University of Iowa students graduated), he says he still misses it.