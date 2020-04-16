Enhanced virus restrictions begin in Northeast Iowa

Nearly half of Iowa’s virus deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities where at least nine outbreaks have occurred, Reynolds said.

The latest were reported at Linn Manor Care Center in Linn County and the Lutheran Living senior campus in Muscatine County.

“We are continuing to monitor increased activity in long-term care and food production facilities in some areas of our state,” Reynolds said. “Because we have been ramping up our testing capacity over the last few weeks, we now have the ability to conduct targeted surveillance testing in these facilities.”

Along with 900 additional tests at the Tyson meat plant in Louisa County, Reynolds said the state deployed another 1,500 tests to the Tyson plant in Black Hawk County. Additional tests also have been deployed to long-term care facilities in Bremer, Muscatine, Johnson, Dubuque and Linn counties.

Next week, Iowa officials will launch a “Test Iowa”: initiative that Reynolds said will enable officials to conduct large-scale testing and contact tracing across the state.

“Test Iowa will allow us to ramp up our capacity to over 3,000 tests per day in addition to testing capacity that we currently have. We’re working on the operational plan now to deploy testing,” she said.