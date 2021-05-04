EPA and Des Moines move to rehab polluted eyesore property

For city officials freeing the land for development is an historic milestone. The complex of deteriorating, rusting buildings is visible from Martin Luther King Boulevard, a major city thoroughfare, and has long been the target for development. It is one of the last remnants of an industrial area that for much of the city’s history was the location of heavy industry where a pesticide chemical plant once stood and steel wheels were once made.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie recalls working on it in the 1980s as part of a group of business owners seeking to improve the area.

“It has been a long time a coming,” Cownie said. “I think its been about 38 years since this was put up to be a superfund site. It's been a long, long project and this is a great day for the sun to shine on it and say hey we can see the end and we have a solution.”

The city of Des Moines has applied for $27.1 million in state funds from the Reinvestment Districts Program. The Iowa Economic Development Authority is expected to meet May 21 to announce whether the project was chosen for funding.

The money would go toward a proposed $276 million project that would include a 6,300-seat multiuse outdoor stadium that would be home to a professional soccer team as well as a hotel and other mixed-use developments.