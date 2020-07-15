Ernst supports federal funding to help schools reopen

She declined to weigh in on whether or not students and teachers should wear masks during the school day, saying it should be a local decision.

"I think that should be left up to those local schools and those parents," she said. "School boards and administrators should be making those decisions on what's appropriate for their children and their population. They'll know the situation best on the ground, so if they need to wear masks, they can make those decisions."

Ernst, wearing a leopard-print face mask and clear plastic poncho, stood in the pouring rain for more than an hour as she handed boxes of diapers through car windows to needy families. A line of cars snaked through the Community Health Care parking lot as dozens of people patiently waited their turn.

"This is really important because we have folks who are on reduced hours or they lost their jobs — just folks that are in need," she said. "Diapers are very expensive. Even to send a child to day care, you have to have those diapers. It is important."

Ernst co-sponsored a letter with Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut in May asking Senate leaders to help families with diaper assistance during the pandemic.