Ernst wants families, small businesses prioritized in federal aid package

Ernst repeatedly emphasized the need to support working families and small businesses, and to provide that assistance as effectively and efficiently as possible, whether that’s as direct payments or in some other form.

Asked about a bailout for industries, such as airlines, the Iowa Republican said Congress must “make sure that we are balancing critical needs of America’s workers and our families ... (which) obviously will come first. I am adamant about that.”

In any discussion, she said, “it always needs to be our American workers, our families, those small businesses, something that’s very important to Iowa, they need to come first.”

Ernst said she’s heard from ethanol producers concerned about the impact less travel will have on prices and demand for their products. She’s also heard from agriculture interests worried about news that Mexico may close consulates and stop processing visas for farmworkers.

Ernst acknowledged fears of the pandemic are causing a recession.

“I hope that we are all wrong and that we bounce right back and this virus goes away,” she said, noting that if there is a silver lining, it’s “the fact that we moved into this pandemic having a very, very strong economy.”