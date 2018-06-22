ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (AP) — People have fled floodwaters that threaten their homes in a northwest Iowa community along the swollen Rock River.
Churches have been designated as emergency shelters in Rock Valley, a Sioux County community of about 3,300 residents. Mayor Kevin Van Otterloo says residents of about 40 homes on the north side of town were strongly encouraged to evacuate.
About 400 volunteers and emergency workers worked through the night filling sandbags and creating berms
The National Weather Service says the river is expected to crest later Friday about a foot below the 2014 record of nearly 23 feet (7 meters).
The service says the river rose rapidly Wednesday with the 5 to 7 inches (13 to 18 centimeters) of rain that fell along the Interstate 90 corridor in South Dakota.