SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A former Sioux Center private school teacher convicted of sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Des Moines television station KCCI reports that 36-year-old Curtis Van Dam sentenced in Sioux City's federal court. Van Dam pleaded guilty in June to sexually abusing a child. In exchange, other counts were dropped.
Police arrested Van Dam on Oct. 23 after the parents of an 11-year-old boy reported the teacher had sexual contact with their son.
Police say Van Dam took part in sex crimes involving numerous children over four years and that the crimes occurred at various locations, including Sioux Center Christian School, where Van Dam worked as a fifth-grade teacher.
