Ex-Iowa police officer arrested on suspicion of sex abuse

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A former eastern Iowa police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while he was on duty.

Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, was arrested Tuesday night by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Quad-City Times reported. His arrest came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer in the wake of the investigation that began last week.

Authorities say the assault happened May 1 while Denoyer was on duty. Police have charged him with third-degree sexual abuse.

He was booked Tuesday night into the Scott County Jail to be held in lieu of a $10,000 cash-only bond. Denoyer’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 in Scott County court.

