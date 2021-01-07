 Skip to main content
Ex-Iowa US Rep. Jim Nussle says he's leaving GOP over riot
AP

GEORGE W BUSH

Iowa gubernatorial candidate Jim Nussle, left, greets President George Bush during a rally in Le Mars, Iowa, Friday, Nov. 3, 2006. The president was at the Le Mars Community High School in support of Nussle and local Republican candidates. (Pool photo via Sioux City Journal,Tim Hynds)

 TIM HYNDS

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former U.S. congressman for Iowa has announced he’s leaving the Republican Party following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Former Rep. Jim Nussle announced on Twitter that he “will no longer claim I am a Republican,” expressing dismay over the rioting in which mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building.

“I am outraged and devastated by the actions of too many elected Republicans (some I know and served with) and supporters,” Nussle wrote. "Today a final line was crossed that I will not excuse. The GOP is NO more and left me and others behind.”

Nussle represented Iowa congressional districts from 1991-2007. He lost Iowa’s 2006 gubernatorial race against Democrat Chet Culver. He then served two years as director of the Office of Management and Budget under President George W. Bush.

Siouxland lawmakers denounce violent Capitol breach as 'anarchy,' 'banana republic'
Reynolds, Iowa legislative leaders denounce Capitol violence
Reynolds decries riot but says many believe vote 'not valid'

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

