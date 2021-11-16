 Skip to main content
Ex-Pleasantville officer charged in child sex abuse case

A former Pleasantville police officer has been charged with several counts in a child sex abuse case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Pleasantville police officer has been charged with several counts in a child sex abuse case.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Tuesday in a news release that Alec Veatch was arrested Monday at his Norwalk home.

Veatch, 30. has been charged with one count each of third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor. Investigators say Veatch is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old.

Veatch was booked into the Jasper County Jail and later released on bond.

No attorney was listed Tuesday for Veatch in online court records, and a publicly-listed phone number for Veatch could not be found.

